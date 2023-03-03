It's not possible to use a Chromebook without a Google Account, but you can browse as a guest to avoid using one.

If you just purchased a new Chromebook and are setting it up for the first time, you'll be asked to sign in with your Google Account. But do you need one? Unfortunately, it's not possible to use ChromeOS on your own without a Google Account. Since Chromebooks are mainly web-based machines powered by ChromeOS, which is a Google operating system, you're pretty much forced into using a Google account with it.

The only option to avoid using one is to first set up your Chromebook with an alternate throwaway Google Account not linked to any of your personal information and then browse your Chromebook as a guest. If you go this route, however, you won't get the full ChromeOS experience. Still, if this interests you, here's how to set this up.

How to use a Chromebook without a Google account

As we mentioned before, a workaround to using a Chromebook without a Google Account is to browse in guest mode, but this defeats the purpose of a Chromebook. You won't be able to access the best features of Linux apps or Android apps, and you can't even save bookmarks. Once you turn off your Chromebook, everything will disappear. Nothing saves locally unless you manually copy the files to a USB drive or cloud storage. If you accept that, here's how to browse as a guest.

Turn on your Chromebook If you didn't already set up the Chromebook, go through the process on your screen. If not, skip to step 9. When you get to Who's using this Chromebook, choose You, followed by Next Click More options and choose Create account. Fill out the forms accordingly. If you want, avoid using personal information like your actual name. When complete, sign in with the account and follow the extra steps on your screen. You'll be logged into ChromeOS automatically. Sign out of this account you created by clicking the time and choosing Sign Out. There will be a Browse as Guest option in the lower left corner of your lock screen Click it to be redirected to a guest session in Google Chrome

That's it! You just created an alternate Google Account, signed in with it on your Chromebook, and switched to using a guest account.

Again, this is a strange way to use a Chromebook, as you won't be able to enjoy its benefits, but if you want to avoid using an actual Google Account on a Chromebook or any great ChromeOS tablet, this is the only way. To avoid Google altogether, you might want to consider a Windows laptop, which lets you use an offline account. We have a guide to the best Windows laptops that might help.