This isn't an article about abandoning your mouse. (We use mice daily as writers, and they’re indispensable.) But there might be times when you discover that your mouse has died, or maybe you forgot your mouse at home. This issue also applies to laptops, as well, because what do you do if your touchpad suddenly stops working?

You can still lock your laptop using keyboard controls and search for a replacement mouse. But if you have critical work to wrap up, this guide has your back. Regardless of whether you own a Mac or a desktop PC running Windows, you’ll find helpful steps to use your computer without a mouse below.

Using a Windows computer without a mouse

Navigation is possible on your Windows computer using select keys — Windows, Alt, Ctrl, Tab, and Enter. Of course, some combinations use other keys, but a large chunk of Windows navigation is possible with the help of these keys, plus the arrow keys.

Windows key

Let’s first address the Windows key. Located between the Ctrl and Alt keys on most keyboards, it acts as a central tool for navigating and interacting with Windows. The Windows key is marked with the Windows logo or the word “Start.” It opens the Start menu, providing quick access to applications, settings, and other features.

Task Bar: The Windows/Start key becomes even more useful when combined with other keys. For example, pressing Windows with the number keys opens items on your taskbar. Want to open the first item? Press Windows + 1. The second one? Windows + 2. You get the idea.

Desktop: If you want to view your desktop, Windows + D minimizes all open windows. If you’re already on the desktop, the same key combo restores all open windows. To switch between desktops, press Windows + Ctrl + Left/Right Arrow.

App Windows: Let’s say you want to multitask. Pressing Windows + Left/Right with an app open will snap it to one side. You can then cycle to a different app (Alt+Tab, we’ll get to that in a bit) and use the Windows + arrow key to snap it to the other side. Maximizing a window is also possible by just pressing Windows + Up arrow.

Search and more: If you want to open File Explorer, just hit Windows + E. To search for something, pressing Windows + S opens the search bar. Similarly, Windows + R opens the Run dialog to type commands or launch applications. If you’re done with your work and want to leave your computer for a bit, use Windows + L to lock your computer.

Tab key

The Tab key is a critical part of navigating Windows because it can be used to jump between various elements. When you press the Tab key, the focus shifts to the next interactive element in a predefined order, called the tab order. This order is designed to follow a logical sequence that makes it easier for users to navigate through an app interface (or operating system, like in this case). You can tell which element is highlighted by a change in the color, shadow, or even a dotted border.

For example, pressing the Tab key on text boxes and forms lets you move between input fields, checkboxes, radio buttons, and buttons. While this sequential navigation is useful for filling out forms, it works pretty well operating your computer. Once you reach the element you want to select or activate, just hit Enter. Returning to an element is just as simple; pressing Shift + Tab allows you to move the focus backward, essentially reversing the direction of the Tab key.

The Tab key is also useful for switching between apps — Alt + Tab lets you cycle through them. As you do this, an overlay window shows a preview of each application.

Top shortcuts to navigate Windows with a keyboard

Here’s a useful list you should keep handy in case you ever misplace your mouse:

Ctrl + C : Copy

: Copy Ctrl + X : Cut

: Cut Ctrl + V : Paste

: Paste Ctrl + Z : Undo

: Undo Alt + F4 : Close the active window.

: Close the active window. Alt + D : Select the address bar in File Explorer.

: Select the address bar in File Explorer. Arrow keys : Navigate the desktop and select icons.

: Navigate the desktop and select icons. Windows + A : Open Quick Settings.

: Open Quick Settings. Windows + I : Open Settings.

: Open Settings. Windows + M : Minimize all open windows.

: Minimize all open windows. Windows + T : Cycle through items on the taskbar.

: Cycle through items on the taskbar. Windows + Ctrl + Enter : Toggle Narrator on/off.

: Toggle Narrator on/off. Ctrl + Shift + N : Create a new folder.

: Create a new folder. Backspace : Provides a view of the previous folder (while Enter lets you open a folder).

: Provides a view of the previous folder (while Enter lets you open a folder). Alt + Spacebar : Open the Window's system menu (to move, size, minimize, maximize, or close the window).

: Open the Window's system menu (to move, size, minimize, maximize, or close the window). Ctrl + Alt + Delete: Open the Task Manager.

Mouse Keys on Windows

Besides these keyboard shortcuts, Windows also offers a feature called Mouse Keys, which provides control of the on-screen mouse pointer with the arrow keys, but it only works on a keyboard with a numeric keypad. However, it needs to be enabled before use. Follow the steps below:

Press Windows + U to open Accessibility settings. Now use the arrow keys or the Tab key to navigate to Mouse. Hit Enter to open the Mouse page. Here, you will see a toggle button next to the Mouse keys. Press Tab to highlight it and then hit Enter to change it from Off to On. Below, you can also adjust the speed and acceleration of Mouse Keys by moving the sliders. Use the arrow keys to move the sliders. Close

Here’s the layout for using the Num Pad:

5 : Click

: Click - (minus) : Right click

: Right click + (plus) : Double click

: Double click 0 : Click and hold an item. (Once you’re done dragging an item to its destination, tap the decimal (.) key to drop it.)

: Click and hold an item. (Once you’re done dragging an item to its destination, tap the key to drop it.) 7 : Move diagonally upward to the left.

: Move diagonally upward to the left. 9 : Move diagonally upward to the right.

: Move diagonally upward to the right. 8 : Move up.

: Move up. 2 : Move down.

: Move down. 1 : Move diagonally down to the left.

: Move diagonally down to the left. 3: Move down to the right.

With these key combos, you can operate a Windows machine with just your keyboard.

Using a Mac without a mouse

Unlike a Windows computer, pressing the Command key doesn’t do anything. But don’t let that simple fact worry you; it’s easy to navigate a Mac without a mouse — no problemo. The keys you need to focus on are Command (Cmd), Shift, Option (Alt), Control (Ctrl), and Fn (Function).

Source: Apple

Command key

The Command key, as a modifier key, has multiple functions when combined with other keys. Let’s look at the most useful combos:

Command + Space : Open Spotlight search bar.

: Open Spotlight search bar. Command + A : Select all items.

: Select all items. Command + S : Save the current document.

: Save the current document. Command + T : Open a new tab.

: Open a new tab. Command + Tab : Cycle through open apps.

: Cycle through open apps. Command + W : Close the window in focus. On a browser, it will close a tab. To close all open tabs in an app, press Option + Command + W.

: Close the window in focus. On a browser, it will close a tab. To close all open tabs in an app, press Option + Command + W. Command + C : Copy selected item to the Clipboard.

: Copy selected item to the Clipboard. Command + X : Cut the selected item and add it to the Clipboard.

: Cut the selected item and add it to the Clipboard. Command + V : Paste Clipboard contents.

: Paste Clipboard contents. Command + Z : Undo the previous action.

: Undo the previous action. Shift + Command + Z : Redo previously undone action.

: Redo previously undone action. Command + F : Use the Find feature in a document.

: Use the Find feature in a document. Command + M : Minimize the front window to the Dock.

: Minimize the front window to the Dock. Command + O : Open the selected item or dialogue to select a file to open.

: Open the selected item or dialogue to select a file to open. Command + Shift + 3 : Screenshot the whole screen.

: Screenshot the whole screen. Command + Shift + 4: Open a cursor that can be used to click and drag across an area of the screen you wish to capture.

Here are other commands you can use in tandem with the Command key when you have a Finder window open.

Command + I : Open the Get Info screen for a selected item.

: Open the Get Info screen for a selected item. Command + D : Duplicate selected files.

: Duplicate selected files. Shift + Command + D : Open the desktop folder.

: Open the desktop folder. Shift + Command + F : Open the Recents window in Finder.

: Open the Recents window in Finder. Shift + Command + H : Open the Home folder in Finder.

: Open the Home folder in Finder. Option + Command + L : Open the Downloads folder in Finder.

: Open the Downloads folder in Finder. Option + Command + D : Show or hide the Dock.

: Show or hide the Dock. Command + 1 : Change the folder view to icons.

: Change the folder view to icons. Command + 2 : Change the folder view to a list.

: Change the folder view to a list. Command + 3 : Change the folder view to columns.

: Change the folder view to columns. Command + 4 : Change the folder view to a gallery.

: Change the folder view to a gallery. Command + Down arrow : Open the selected item.

: Open the selected item. Command + Up arrow: Open the parent folder of an open folder.

Here are some additional keys that don’t use the Command key:

Fn + Ctrl + F2 : This combination will highlight the menu bar at the top. The Apple logo will light up first; pressing the down arrow will open the menu. You can use this method to reach Preferences, too.

: This combination will highlight the menu bar at the top. The Apple logo will light up first; pressing the down arrow will open the menu. You can use this method to reach Preferences, too. Spacebar : When a file is highlighted, it shows a preview.

: When a file is highlighted, it shows a preview. Control + F3 or Fn + Control + F3 : Shifts focus to the Dock. (Press Tab to cycle through open apps.)

: Shifts focus to the Dock. (Press Tab to cycle through open apps.) Control + Tab : Advances to the next element from the current selection.

: Advances to the next element from the current selection. Control + Shift + Tab: Moves to the previous element.

Keyboard Navigation/Mouse Keys on a Mac

Like Windows, you can also move your cursor using the keys on your keyboard. But you don’t need a numeric keypad to do this, unlike Windows. Here are the steps to activate and use this feature on your Mac.

Press Command + Spacebar to pull up Spotlight and search for “mouse keys.” This will open your System Settings window and automatically take you to the Accessibility > Pointer Control page. Hit the Tab key until the toggle button next to Mouse Keys is selected, then press the space bar to activate it. Close You should now be able to move the cursor around using the numeric keypad on your keyboard. If you have a regular keyboard, we've included the regular keys that perform the same functions as the numeric keys below.

Here's the layout for keyboards with and without num pads:

5 / I : Left-click

: Left-click Ctrl + 5 : Right-click

: Right-click Tap 5 or I twice : Double-click

: Double-click 0 / M : Click and hold an item.

: Click and hold an item. Decimal (.) / full stop (.) : Drop an item once you're done dragging it.

: Drop an item once you're done dragging it. 7 / Num row 7 : Move the pointer diagonally upward to the left.

: Move the pointer diagonally upward to the left. 9 / Num row 9 : Move the pointer diagonally upward to the right.

: Move the pointer diagonally upward to the right. 8 / Num row 8 : Move the pointer up.

: Move the pointer up. 2 / K : Move the pointer down.

: Move the pointer down. 1 / J : Move the pointer diagonally down to the left.

: Move the pointer diagonally down to the left. 3 / L: Move the pointer down to the right.

With Mouse Keys, you can get out of sticky situations where you have no option but to click with a mouse.

Getting back to the mouse

And that wraps up using a computer without a mouse. When all is said and done, life without a mouse is a huge pain; it’s best to invest in a new mouse ASAP and get back to lightning-fast computer usage!