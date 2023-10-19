Smartphones are, for many, their primary camera. The built-in cameras have been getting better and better, and one of the features you’ll find in the best iPhones is a depth effect that creates compelling lock screen wallpapers with iOS 16 and above. You can also use and even adjust the depth effect with Portrait mode photos.

How to get the Depth Effect on your iPhone lock screen wallpaper

While on the iPhone lock screen, press and hold anywhere until the lock screen picker pops up. Tap the blue “+” sign on the bottom right. Select Photos to scroll through your photo album and find an image you want to use as the iPhone wallpaper. (You can use any image, not just Portraits). You can also select one of the images that come up as suggested ones. 3 Images Close Once in frame, adjust the photo by pinching and moving until it’s in the perfect spot where you want it. Tap the three dots at the bottom-right corner and make sure that Depth Effect is selected. (You can turn it off to see the difference without it). Tap Add and the new wallpaper with Depth Effect will be set. Choose to Set as Wallpaper Pair or just for the Home Screen. 4 Images Close

What is Portrait Mode on iPhone?

Portrait Mode on iPhone applies a depth-of-field effect to images that makes the subject of them, whether it be a person, pet, or even object, appear in sharper focus while blurring the background and foreground. Once a portrait is taken, you can apply many different edits to it, one of which is depth control. This allows you to adjust how much blur is applied to the background.

How to adjust the depth effect when taking a Portrait on iPhone

Open the iPhone Camera app. Select Portrait mode from the menu. Frame your photo, following the on-screen instructions to move closer or further away. 3 Images Close Before pressing the shutter button, tap the “f” button at the top-right corner of the screen. Adjust the Depth Control slider below the frame by sliding it to the left or right until you get a background depth you like. Tap the Shutter button to take the photo once you have it set the way you want it. 3 Images Close

How to adjust Depth Effect with an existing Portrait on iPhone

Don’t worry if you already took a photo or have some in your library you want to adjust. You can still use the Depth Slider after a photo has been taken.

Open the Portrait photo from your iPhone Photo library. Tap Edit. You’ll see the Depth slider at the bottom and you can slide to the left or right to adjust the depth. 2 Images Close When you get to a look you like, tap Done. 3 Images Close

As noted, the Depth Effect feature for creating exciting lock screen wallpapers that look like they’re popping out from the photo works with iPhones running iOS 16 and above. Note that you can use any photo for a wallpaper with Depth Effect; it doesn't have to be a Portrait shot.

When it comes to the Depth Effect slider for Portraits, it’s available for the iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X onward, including the second generation or later iPhone SE as well. The default effect is usually the most desirable, but you might want to blur the background more, so your subject really pops, or conversely, much less to be able to capture some details in the background. You might even want to remove the blur entirely. It’s easy to adjust the depth effect on iPhone, both before taking a photo and after, as noted in the instructions above.

Once you start taking more photos and playing around with the many ways to edit them, especially with new Portrait options on phones like the new iPhone 15 Pro Max, you’ll find that your iPhone lock screen wallpaper will look cooler, no matter what type of photo you choose to apply to it. This might also inspire you to delve deeper. Next, look into how to use the Pro camera on an iPhone to create even more photographic masterpieces.