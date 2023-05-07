Apple's latest Macs, especially the MacBook Pro (2023), are excellent computers for creators and designers. If you belong to this category of people, then one of the essential applications you may be interested in is Digital Color Meter. For those unfamiliar, this handy app is included with macOS Ventura, and it allows users to scan any on-screen element to detect its exact color. To help you get the hang of it, we've explained below how to use the Digital Color Meter app on macOS.

Using Digital Color Meter on a Mac

Launch the Digital Color Meter app on your Mac. Change how zoomed in the magnifier view is by holding on the Command button then tapping 1, 2, 4, or 8 for 1x, 2x, 4x, and 8x magnification respectively. You can additionally control the scanner's size using the Aperture Size slider. Move the cursor to the exact pixel you would like to scan. Hold on Command then tap L to fix the scanner on the chosen pixel. This way you can move the cursor around without having the RGB values changing accordingly. Save the R, G, and B values in your notes to use them as a reference when working on a certain project in a photo-editing app. If you're interested in other, non-RGB values, then you can tap on the Display in sRGB drop-down menu and choose the desired format.

As you can see, using the Digital Color Meter app on macOS is quite simple to use. You just hover over a pixel, lock the values, and then save them for future referencing. This makes finding the exact shade of a certain element quite easy and simple. That's not to mention that it guarantees you're keeping the colors uniform across the different elements.