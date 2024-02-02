Many users buy iPhones simply because they need iMessage and FaceTime to reach their loved ones. Despite these services being a major selling point for the iPhone in certain countries, Apple has allowed Windows and Android users to use FaceTime since 2021. Although there are some limitations, you technically can use FaceTime on Windows, and we will be explaining the process in this guide.

Why you may want to use FaceTime on Windows

While there are plenty of cross-platform video calling services out there, you may find yourself needing to use FaceTime on Windows. For example, if your friends all use iPhones, they are likely to rely on FaceTime group calls to communicate. Asking them all to install a third-party app so that you can join as a non-Apple user may not be practical. Similarly, if your remote relatives aren't tech-savvy, they may not know how to install and set up a dedicated video calling app on their iPhones. Regardless of your reasons, rest assured that you can use Apple's FaceTime on your Windows PC just fine.

What you need to use FaceTime on Windows

To use Apple's FaceTime service on a Windows computer, at least one participant in the call must have one of the following:

An iPhone running iOS 15 or later. This could be an iPhone 15 Pro Max or an earlier model, as long as it's running a compatible OS version.

An iPad running iPadOS 15 or later.

A recent Mac model running macOS Monterey or later.

Obviously, you will also need to have a Windows computer. If your machine doesn't offer a built-in camera, you'll have to buy a webcam for the other participants to see you.

How to create a FaceTime link to join the call on Windows

Before you join the FaceTime call on your Windows PC, the Apple user must first create a link in the FaceTime app. To do this, follow these steps:

Launch the FaceTime app on a compatible iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Click Create Link at the top-left. Optionally, you can label your call using the Add Name button. Once you type the name, tap OK. Hit Copy in the Share Sheet, or share it with the Windows user directly using one of the listed apps. Close

How to use FaceTime on your Windows computer

Once you've received the FaceTime call link:

Paste it in your Windows PC's web browser and hit Enter. Type your Name and hit Continue. Allow the website to access your camera and microphone. Hit the Join button. Wait to be let in by your friend. Your friend will receive a notification that you've requested to join. Once they tap it and join the call, they will have to hit the green checkmark next to your name. Close You should now be able to hear and see each other clearly.

How to revoke a FaceTime call link

If someone has spread your FaceTime link and too many random people are requesting to join, you can revoke it.

Launch the FaceTime app on the Apple device you used to create the link. Swipe from right to left on the FaceTime link. Hit Delete (trash icon). Confirm by hitting the Delete Link button. The relevant FaceTime call will end and no one will be able to request to join it. You can always create a new link using the steps in the previous section. Close

But what if I run macOS on a virtual machine on my Windows PC?

Some of you may be wondering: what if I install macOS in VirtualBox on my Windows computer — can I then use FaceTime in its native app? The short answer is no. By default, Apple services like iMessage and FaceTime are unlikely to work on a virtual machine, as the company relies on Mac serial numbers for verification when you try to sign in. To use the FaceTime app in VirtualBox, you may have to find an activated real Mac's serial number and configure your virtual machine accordingly. The bottom line: it's easier to just rely on the official method described above, using link generation.

Anyone can use FaceTime, as long as you meet that one requirement

As our guide explains, anyone can use FaceTime, including Windows and Android users, as long as an Apple device owner participates in the call. Ultimately, if none of your friends or family members use Apple products, it wouldn't make sense to use FaceTime in a web browser anyway. After all, there are better alternatives that offer native cross-platform apps, and you won't miss out by not being able to create FaceTime call links.