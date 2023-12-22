If you're seeking a way to share files with another user, you may come across FTP as one of the available options. This cloud storage alternative allows another device to directly access files stored on your Mac, which would then act as a server. So, what is FTP all about, and how do you set up and use it on one of the new Macs? The answer is that you can't really use FTP anymore, but there are more alternatives built into your Mac that are better and more secure, anyway.

What is FTP?

File Transfer Protocol (FTP) allows users to transfer files between host machines and other compatible devices through an internet connection. And considering its wide popularity and use, many operating systems, including macOS Sonoma, support it by default.

However, that comes with caveats. For example, you can't host an FTP server on a recent Mac, most likely because FTP isn't encrypted. Enabling file sharing on a Mac will enable Server Message Block (SMB) sharing. You can also enable remote login to allow for SFTP connections, though SFTP is a protocol that has no relation to FTP aside from a similar name, and it's not to be confused with FTPS either. It can be used to transfer files, and stands for SSH File Transfer Protocol.

How to set up your Mac as an SMB/SFTP server

To set up and use your Mac as an SMB or SFTP server and allow other devices to access its files, follow the steps below:

Launch the System Settings app on your Mac. Go to the General section. Hit the Sharing button. Enable the File Sharing and Remote Login toggles. Enter your Mac's password if prompted. Click on the (i) button next to Remote Login to view the login command.

If you just want to enable SFTP, then you can disable File Sharing. If you just want to enable SMB, then you can disable Remote Login.

How to access files using SFTP on your Mac through Terminal

You can access another computer's files that are being shared via SFTP using the Terminal app on your Mac:

Launch Terminal on macOS. Use the username and hostname from the login command obtained from the previous section assuming that both computers are on the same network, and hit Return. You will need to enter your normal Mac password here. You should now be logged in to the other machine through SFTP, and you can use command lines to control the files. SFTP commands are: put - upload a file get - download a file cd path - change server directory to "path" pwd - display server directory lcd path - change local directory to "path" lpwd - display local directory ls - list contents of server directory lls - list contents of local directory

Using SFTP through the terminal is not ideal, but it works in cases where you may be in a pinch. Instead, if you'd like to access your files remotely via SFTP, you can use a tool like Cyberduck to give an actual usable GUI.

How to access files on an SMB or FTP using Finder

If you're seeking a less technical way to access files through FTP or SMB, you can rely on the Finder app:

Launch Finder on your Mac. Click Go in the menu bar, then Connect to Server. Type smb:// followed by the IP address of the Mac you're trying to access. If you want to connect to an FTP server, then swap "smb" for "ftp" here. Hit the Connect button. You'll be prompted to enter the Password of the Mac you're connecting to. Once you enter the Password, click Connect, and you should be able to browse the other Mac's accessible files using the Finder app.

FTP has been replaced, so use SMB or SFTP instead

As this guide reveals, setting up better, more secure alternatives to FTP on macOS is simple, and there are multiple ways to access your files remotely. If neither the Terminal method nor the Finder one appeals to you, you could also use Cyberduck or any other client that works for you. They all tend to be straightforward and require you to enter an address and a Mac's password to browse the permitted files.