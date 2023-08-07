Google's June 2023 Feature Drop added a bunch of new features, improving the overall experience of Pixel phones. But it wasn't the macro focus video or Speaker Labels in the Recorder app I was interested in. The update brought in two of the best customization features I've used in a while: Cinematic & Emoji wallpapers.

The Cinematic and Emoji wallpapers were first showcased during the Google I/O 2023 keynote. The Emoji wallpaper, as the name implies, lets you create lively wallpapers using your favorite emoji. You can mix and match over 4,000 unique characters and bring them to life with fun colors and patterns. The Cinematic wallpaper, on the other hand, allows you to take any image and turn it into a dynamic 3D wallpaper for your Android phone's homescreen. Here, take a quick look at this demo from the Google I/O keynote earlier this year:

I would highly recommend playing around with these new features to give your Pixel phone a fresh look. I used a Google Pixel 7 running Android 13 to showcase how to use them below, but the steps should be identical on pretty much all supported Pixel devices (Pixel 6 and newer devices).

How to create Emoji wallpapers

Here's how you can make your own Emoji wallpaper and join the fun:

Tap and hold on your phone's homescreen and select Wallpaper & style. Select Change wallpaper. Choose Emoji Workshop. 3 Images Close Select Edit Emoji or tap on the empty field to start picking emoji to add to the wallpaper. You can only pick 14 emoji to showcase on your wallpaper. Select the checkmark once you're done. 2 Images Close Now move to the Patterns tab and select a pattern and adjust the size of the emoji. Go to the Colors tab and pick the one you like. 2 Images Close You can even hit the Randomize button to create a random emoji wallpaper and select the checkmark in the top right corner. 2 Images Close

How to create Cinematic wallpapers

The steps to create Cinematic wallpapers are slightly different. Let's take a look:

Tap and hold on your phone's homescreen and select Wallpaper & style. Select Change wallpaper and choose a photo from your gallery. 2 Images Close Select the sparkle icon in the top right corner of the wallpaper preview screen. Toggle on Create Cinematic wallpaper, and hit the Set Wallpaper button once it's processed. 2 Images Close

And that's how easy it is to create your own Emoji and Cinematic wallpapers on Pixel phones. The Emoji wallpaper feature presents endless ways to customize your Android homescreen, while the Cinematic wallpaper lets you spice up your existing wallpaper.

The Cinematic wallpaper feature works best on images with a clear subject that stands out from the other elements in the background.

Customize your Pixel phones with lively wallpapers

Both Emoji and Cinematic wallpapers are dynamic, and they add a bit more flair to your Android's homescreen. The Emoji wallpaper reacts to screen touches and taps, while the Cinematic wallpapers add a depth effect to existing images.

They're only available for Google's Pixel phones right now, and there's no way to tell if they'll be available for other Android phones anytime soon. If you don't have a Pixel phone, then you might want to stop by my Android homescreen customization guide. I put it together a while back to check out some of my favorite apps.