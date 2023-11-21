The hardware acceleration a GPU provides is essential to PCs nowadays, and if you’re anything like me, you want everything on your PC to run smoothly as butter, whether it’s basic stuff like browsing and file management, or heavy-hitting applications like video games and photo and video editors. All of your components play a role in achieving this; all you need to do is have a wallet thick enough to sustain the blows of purchasing these latest and greatest components.

But what if you aren’t a fan of Windows, or if you like to juggle around multiple operating systems on your PC using a virtual machine software like VirtualBox? In such cases, simply having a beefy GPU doesn’t automatically translate to a smooth user experience on your guest OS, thanks to the glaring lack of GPU support on Virtualbox even to this day, and you’ll have to jump through some hoops to mitigate this problem.

The sad state of GPU support on VirtualBox

When you add a guest OS and run it on your machine, VirtualBox creates a virtual GPU to handle all graphical tasks. If your processor has an integrated GPU like the Intel UHD 770 graphics on the Core i5-14600K, the virtual GPU will use that for all its workload. This happens regardless of whether your system has a dedicated GPU installed or not. You might think that the solution might be as simple as switching from the i-GPU to the dedicated one, but that’s not entirely the case.

My current system rocks a 1st gen Ryzen 5 1400 CPU which doesn’t have an integrated GPU, and I use an Nvidia GTX 1060 to get a display and for all my GPU-related workload. Since my PC doesn’t have an i-GPU, and the VirtualBox has only my GTX 1060 to rely on, the performance of my virtual machine should be leaps ahead of the same guest OS running on a shoddy Intel i-GPU, right? Well, when I tried running Ubuntu on VirtualBox on my PC, the choppiness of the Ubuntu OS despite the ample availability of CPU and RAM meant only one thing: something was severely wrong with how VirtualBox uses GPU for its guest operating systems.

The main problem with VirtualBox is how lackluster its support for GPU hardware acceleration is. VirtualBox can dedicate a maximum of 128MB of video memory to your guest OS by default, which was fine in 2005 but isn’t enough for even the less demanding applications on today’s modern operating systems. And its support ends at DirectX 9, which basically puts most modern applications that use 3D graphics out of commission.

That being said, the main purpose of this guide is to improve your experience on whatever OS you install using VirtualBox and if your PC has two GPUs, an integrated and a dedicated one, then to take you through the steps of transferring the graphical workload of the VirtualBox to the better GPU.

Increase video RAM to 256MB and enable 3D acceleration

If you’re still new to VirtualBox and haven’t explored its settings yet, your experience on the guest OS won’t be very smooth. That’s because, by default, VirtualBox dedicates only 12MB of video RAM to your virtual machine. We need to increase that, and while we’re at it, enable 3D acceleration, both of which will improve the performance of the guest OS and put more strain on your GPU. Here’s how to do this on both Windows 10 and 11:

Shut down your virtual machine if it's running. You don’t need to close VirtualBox. On the VirtualBox homepage, click on Settings. Go into Display. Here you’ll see a slider to increase the video memory and a checkbox down at the bottom to enable 3D acceleration. You don’t need to make any changes just yet. Close Open the Command Prompt from your Start Menu and launch it in administrator mode. Click Yes on the administrator prompt. Here, we’ll enter two commands to bump up the default video memory of VirtualBox to 256MB. The first command to select VirtualBox’s directory is as follows: cd "C:\Program Files\Oracle\Virtualbox" If you installed VirtualBox in the default location, you can simply paste this command as is, and press enter. If not, then you’ll need to use the path to the directory where you installed it. Next, you’ll need the name of your virtual machine. If you don’t remember it, the easiest way to do it is to go into the General tab of VirtualBox’s settings and you’ll find the name here. Copy it. Close With the VirtualBox’s directory selected in Command Prompt, enter the following command: vboxmanage modifyvm "Ubuntu" --vram 256 Inside the quotation marks, you’ll paste the name of your virtual machine, and press enter. For people running VirtualBox on Ubuntu, just use this second command in the terminal and you’re good to go. Now, if you go back to the Video settings of VirtualBox, you’ll find that the video memory limit has magically increased to 256MB. Simply set this to the maximum and turn on 3D acceleration. Restart the virtual machine to see better performance and higher utilization of your GPU. Close

Use dedicated GPU instead of i-GPU

If you use a laptop or a desktop processor with an i-GPU, you’ll want to shift the graphical workload of VirtualBox, as little as it might be, over to your dedicated GPU. If your PC doesn’t have an i-GPU, you can skip this part.

We’ll use Nvidia as an example here, but the process for AMD GPUs is similar. Here’s how to do this:

Shut down your virtual machine if it's running and close VirtualBox as well. Open the start menu and click on the settings button. Select the System button. Close Open the Display settings and scroll down to find Graphics settings. Click on it. Keep the Desktop app selected in the dropdown menu and click on browse. Close Go into the directory where you installed VirtualBox and select VirtualBox.exe. Add it. With the application selected, click on Options, and you should be able to select the preferred graphics processor for this application. Pick High-performance dedicated GPU and click on Save. Restart your virtual machine, and your guest OS will start using your dedicated GPU. Close

Virtual machines with better GPU support

VirtualBox has its pros, but if the painfully lacking GPU support is a dealbreaker for you, then you should look elsewhere. Microsoft’s Hyper-V is a great secondary option and is a good alternative if you plan to run Windows on your Ubuntu host machine. For a more gaming-oriented use case, you can go with a combo of QEMU+KVM. You can also use paid virtual machines like VMware Fusion for even more features and stability. All of these picks have excellent GPU support, and you won’t have to fiddle around in the command prompt to improve the performance of your guest OS.