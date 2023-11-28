A graphics card is one of the most important and expensive components that goes into a new PC build. It's commonly used to render graphics for video games, but you can use it for various other tasks, including video editing, 3D model rendering, machine learning, and more. GPUs typically have higher processing throughput compared to CPUs, which is why they're also commonly used for processing in various source code editors like Visual Studio Code (VS Code).

VS Code, in particular, uses your graphics card's resources for various things like GPU environment management, usage tools, debugging support, and more. That's why it's important to set up the VS Code interface properly, ensuring it gets access to your GPU and its resources.

How to use GPU in Visual Studio Code

We're using an Nvidia GPU as an example here, but you can follow the same steps for AMD and Intel GPUs, too.

Open the Start menu and click on Settings. Select System from the left sidebar menu and choose Display. Select the Graphics option that's located under Related settings. Select Desktop app in the dropdown menu and click on Browse. Head into the directory where you installed Visual Studio Code and select it. With Visual Studio Code selected, click Options to select the preferred graphics processor for this application. Select High performance and click Save.

You can restart Visual Studio Code, which should now use the GPU and its resources for its processing.

Enable GPU acceleration in Visual Studio Code Terminal

You can also enable GPU acceleration within the Visual Studio Code terminal, which is fairly simple to set up.

Open Visual Studio Code and select the Settings icon. Select Settings from the pop-up menu. Type GPU in the search box on the Settings tab. Locate the Terminal > Integrated: Gpu Acceleration option. Select On from the dropdown menu to enable GPU acceleration within the terminal.

Closing thoughts

Using the GPU in Visual Studio Code, as you can see, is fairly simple. It's better to stick with GPU processing for source code editors and similar tools that involve graphics processing. It's also important to ensure you're using a dedicated GPU for processing, as these tools often default to an integrated GPU. Thankfully, tools like Visual Studio Code have better GPU support than something like VirtualBox, so you won't struggle to set things up and get started with your work.