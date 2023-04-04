If you own a great Chromebook or a great ChromeOS tablet but have trouble reading or seeing what's on the screen, we have some good news for you. Thanks to a feature on ChromeOS known as color inversion, more popularly known on other operating systems as high contrast mode, you can alter the way the colors on your screen look to help things like webpages become more legible. Similar to the process of turning on these features on a great Windows laptop, it doesn't take much to enable the setting, either. Here's how.

How to use high contrast mode on a Chromebook

Just as you would tweak a simple setting like the display resolution, high contrast mode on a Chromebook has a dedicated page in the ChromeOS settings app. It's under the Accessibility section. The steps below will get you right to the proper page to tweak the setting.

Click on the time at the bottom right of your screen. Click on the settings cog. Choose Accessibility in the sidebar. Choose Display and magnification. Choose Color inversion and make sure the toggle switch is on.

Once you toggle the Color inversion switch to on, you'll see that the screen colors will change to inverted colors almost immediately. The light areas will turn dark, and the dark parts will turn light.

As a shortcut, without going to the settings page, you also can press Search + Ctrl + H on your keyboard and choose Continue to turn color inversion on and off more quickly. There's also another way to speed things up: From the main Accessibility page, enable the Show accessibility options in Quick Settings toggle switch by clicking on it. Then, click on the time in the lower right corner of the screen, choose Accessibility, and pick the option for Color inversion. Now, you won't have to worry about a keyboard shortcut and can quickly toggle the feature on and off.

That's it! We hope you found this guide helpful. There's not much to enabling the color inversion feature on a Chromebook. It is, however, one of the many accessibility settings you can find on ChromeOS, as Google is committed to making ChromeOS open and accessible to everyone.