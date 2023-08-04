HomeKit-enabled accessories are smart devices you can add to and control using the Apple Home app. And once you set one up using your new iPhone or iPad, you get to customize its functions through any of your compatible Apple devices, including the Apple Watch and Mac. That's not to mention you could ask Siri on your iPhone 14 Pro Max or HomePod to enable, disable, or control the HomeKit accessory in a hands-free manner. Whether you're on iOS 17, iPadOS 17, or an older OS version, the process to do so is the same. All you have to do is follow the steps we've listed below.

Setting up and using a HomeKit accessory on an iDevice

Connect your HomeKit accessory to a compatible power source, and turn it on if it has a physical switch. Launch the built-in Home app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the plus (+) button towards the top right corner. Hit the Add Accessory button. Scan the QR code printed on the accessory or the manual in its box using your iDevice. If it has the NFC label, you could also tap the accessory with your iPhone to set it up. A pop-up will appear, including a glyph and a generic name of the HomeKit accessory. Tap Add to Home, and choose the name of the room you're placing it in. 4 Images Close Once you go through the flow, the HomeKit accessory will appear on the main tab of the Home app. You can tap the glyph on its tile to enable/disable it, or you could tap anywhere else on the tile to open its preview page. If it's a smart bulb with multicolor support, the preview page will allow you to change the color and brightness quickly. To customize it further, tap the Settings button towards the bottom right corner. There you can change its name, glyph, room, and more. That's not to mention that you could also integrate it into your automations. To remove a HomeKit accessory from your Home app, scroll to the very bottom and tap on Remove Accessory. 4 Images Close

Do note that most changes you make to your Home app or HomeKit accessory will automatically sync to your other iCloud devices. So once you set up an accessory, you'll be able to control it from all of your compatible Apple devices using the Home app or Siri. This makes getting your smart home started incredibly simple and easy, as it only takes you a few taps, and iCloud handles the rest.