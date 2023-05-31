macOS Ventura is one of the most popular operating systems among creators. This OS comes preinstalled on all new Macs, including the MacBook Pro (2023). So as an Apple computer user, you get to utilize its rich sets of productivity features, which include Hot Corners. So what are Hot Corners all about?

When enabling the feature, you can assign a certain action, shortcut, or task to one of the four corners of your Mac's display. This way, whenever you move the cursor to one of those Hot Corners, the shortcut is automatically executed.

Unfortunately, the list of executable actions is limited, but it still offers some decent picks that can simplify your digital life, including Mission Control, Application Windows, Desktop, Notification Center, Launchpad, Quick Note, and more. Thankfully, setting up Hot Corners is relatively easy.

Setting up and using Hot Corners on a Mac

Launch the System Settings app on your Mac. Tap on the Desktop & Dock section. Scroll down, then click on the Hot Corners button. You can then click on each of the four corners' drop-down menus to assign the preferred shortcut. Tap on the Done button when you're all set. Now, whenever you move the cursor to a Hot Corner, macOS will automatically perform the desired task.

Hot Corners can make a huge difference for those who heavily rely on macOS for work. While the feature may seem insignificant to some users, I personally rely on it every single day. I have one corner set to lock my Mac, another for the Launchpad, a third for the Notification Center, and the fourth is for viewing the desktop. Gone are the days of needing to click with my mouse or keyboard to initiate any of these actions on my Mac. They're all a single mouse flick away now.

Hot Corners is just one of the many great features in macOS Ventura. The operating system finally introduced a Clock app, for example, and there are others like Stage Manager, Continuity Camera, and more.