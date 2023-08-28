For Apple users, iCloud serves as one of the best password managers out there, as it's free and integrated right into the company's products and services. However, once you stretch outside of Apple's ecosystem, the functionality of iCloud wanes. For example, if you wanted to use a third-party browser on your new Mac instead of the default Safari browser, you'd lose the ability to pull saved logins from your iCloud password keychain. This was a pretty big frustration for Mac users who weren't satisfied with Safari or just preferred Chrome's cross-platform functionality.

But with the upcoming release of macOS Sonoma, users will now be able to pull from their iCloud password keychain in third-party browsers.

What you need to get started

The ability to use your iCloud passwords while in third-party browsers has actually been around for a while. But up until macOS Sonoma was unveiled, this feature was limited to Windows devices. There, you can set up the iCloud for Windows app and enable your iCloud password keychain. After that, enabling the iCloud Passwords extension in Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge would allow you to access your saved process in those browsers.

Starting with macOS Sonoma, which is currently in beta, this functionality will come to Mac users as well. If you don't want to install a beta version of this software, it'll debut worldwide sometime this fall.

How to use iCloud passwords in Chrome for Mac

Once you're running the macOS Sonoma operating system, using your saved passwords in Chrome is simple. Here's how to do it:

Search for the iCloud Passwords browser extension in the Chrome Web Store or click this link. Click the blue Add to Chrome button. Click Add Extension to confirm your choice. Select Turn On Sync to apply your extension to all Chrome browsers signed in to your Google account. This is optional. 3 Images Close Click the Extensions button in the Chrome toolbar, which looks like a puzzle piece. Select the iCloud Passwords extension and enter the verification code sent to your Mac. Load a website you want to log in to and autofill your iCloud passwords automatically. 3 Images Close

How to use iCloud passwords in Edge for Mac

The process of adding the iCloud Passwords extension for Microsoft Edge is similar to adding the Chrome extension. Here's how to do it.

Search for the iCloud Passwords extension in the Edge Add-ons store or use this link. Click the blue Get button on the iCloud Passwords extension page. Select the Add Extension button to confirm your choice. Click the Sign in to sync data button to add the extension to your other devices with Edge installed. This is optional. 3 Images Close Select the three dots in the toolbar and click the Extensions tab. 2 Images Close Click the iCloud Passwords extension in the list and enter the verification code sent to your Mac. Load a website you want to log in to and autofill your iCloud passwords automatically. 3 Images Close

Why you should use iCloud passwords in third-party browsers

There's really no reason to start using Chrome or Edge if you're completely happy with Safari. After all, it's a great desktop browser with integration for saved passwords. However, if you're a Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge user who has wanted to use your iCloud passwords in your third-party browser of choice, you can now do that with macOS Sonoma. Since the iCloud password keychain is a free and secure way to store your login information, it's great that this feature has finally come to the Mac.