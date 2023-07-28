There are so many cool features coming with iOS 17, relating to everything from managing apps to personalizing the device and even with voice calls. Yes, people still actually call others and leave voice messages!

A new feature called Live Voicemail aims to make it a little more convenient to check those voice messages not only after they are left on your phone but even live via transcription as they are being left. As the person is speaking, Live Voicemail will display what they are saying on screen. Then, you can decide if you want to pick up the call or let it run to voicemail. You can even quickly send a message to the person, letting them know you heard their voicemail, for example. Here's how to set it all up.

How to use Live Voicemail on iOS 17

Open Settings on your iPhone. Scroll down and select Phone app. Scroll down to Live Voicemail and select it. 3 Images Close Tap the slider on the right to turn it on. 2 Images Close That’s it! The next time you get a phone call, look at the screen. It will show Waiting first. As the person is talking, it will advise that a message is being left and, eventually, show the live transcription of that audio message. 2 Images Close Slide to the right answer if you want to pick up the call as they are talking or do nothing if you simply want to let it go to voicemail and listen to it later or call them back when you have time.

Why would you use Live Voicemail?

Live Voicemail is one of the lesser-known new features of iOS 17, but it could be one of the most impactful. With Live Voicemail on an iPhone like the iPhone 14, you can see what a person is saying as they're leaving a message and then make a judgment call on the fly. Keep in mind, however, that there could be a few-second delay since the voice is being translated to text in real-time. Thus, if they leave a very short message like “Call me” and hang up, you might not be able to pick up before they do so. But for longer voice messages of at least 30 seconds or so, you should be able to catch the person before they end the call.

Personally, I never answer the phone when I don’t know the number First, I get a lot of automated spam calls. Second, I am a focused person and don’t like to be interrupted when I’m deep in the middle of an assignment during the workday, like this one! If it’s a friend just calling to chat, I can use Live Voicemail to see their message and can reply with a message saying you’ll call outside work hours. If they are calling for something important, like asking for someone’s phone number or wanting to advise you of big news, you can pick up in the middle of the message and take the time to talk to them.

Chances are, many people are in the same boat and can think of a million ways you’d use Live Voicemail to help you screen calls. This way, you’re only picking up when you really have to and letting the message continue when you don't.