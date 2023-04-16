If you're keeping up with the latest iPhones, such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, then you likely have heard of MagSafe. For those unfamiliar, this Apple technology integrates strong magnets into the iPhone's backside. Consequently, users can stick compatible accessories in a firm and secure manner. These attachments include MagSafe wallets, grips/rings, kickstands, wireless chargers, etc. Notably, though, MagSafe is only available on the iPhone 12 and newer non-SE models. So if you have an iPhone SE, iPhone 11, or an older iPhone, then MagSafe accessories and chargers simply won't stick to the back of the phone. Similarly, the technology is not officially supported on Android phones. There's a workaround, however.

Using MagSafe accessories with unsupported iPhones and Android devices

To gain MagSafe capabilities on any unsupported phone, Apple or otherwise, you must find a MagSafe case for it. A MagSafe case would have the dedicated magnets needed to keep supported accessories attached. This way, as long as you're using the case with your phone, you can attach MagSafe accessories to its back. Similarly, if the case supports wireless charging, you can depend on MagSafe wireless chargers to refill the phone's battery.

It's worth noting, though, that using a MagSafe case with an unsupported iPhone will not unlock the exclusive MagSafe animations on iOS. So the iPhone will register the MagSafe charger as a regular Qi wireless charger, while the magnets included in the MagSafe case keep the charger attached and in place. So you're not exactly getting the ultimate MagSafe experience, but it's still a valid workaround for those with an unsupported device.

To find a MagSafe case for your phone, just head to Amazon and type the name of your phone model with MagSafe case on the end. Afterward, pick the brand that appeals to you and matches your budget. Depending on the phone model you have and its popularity, the number of available cases will vary. Nonetheless, you will likely find at least one option that matches it. After you grab the MagSafe case, apply it to your phone, and then stick any MagSafe accessory to it.

MagSafe cases are a solid workaround for those with unsupported iPhones or Android phones. This way, users get to enjoy the perks of MagSafe and its strong magnets without necessarily needing to invest in a pricey iPhone. While the overall experience is inferior to that on MagSafe-enabled iPhones, it's still a valid solution for those who want to try out the technology.