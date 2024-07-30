PC gaming handhelds have been all the rage for quite a while now, but retro gaming handhelds have also been on the up. Devices like the Miyoo Mini+ and the Anbernic RG35XXSP fill a particular niche that can satiate desires to emulate some of the classics. While these tend to be low-powered devices, as it turns out, the Anbernic RG35XX can play PC games like Stardew Valley and Brotato thanks to Moonlight.

If you're using the Anbernic RG35XXSP, you can also install a custom OS and use Portmaster to run games like Stardew Valley and even Half-Life on your handheld. If you want to take things a step further, I highly recommend looking into it! We'll be installing Sunshine first as it works for everyone, but if you have an Nvidia GPU, you can also just use Nvidia's GeForce Game Streaming option for Shield to use Moonlight on the RG35XXSP.

How to install Sunshine on your computer

It takes five minutes

First, go to the Sunshine GitHub and download the correct release version for your computer.

We're using Windows here, so we downloaded the Windows Installer. Install the application Go to the Web UI that will have opened on your computer, and set a username and password Login to Sunshine

Now you're done! You can play around with settings like the video and audio settings if you wish, but we recommend leaving everything on default. Only play around with these if things don't work.

How to play PC games on the Anbernic RG35XXSP with Moonlight

It's surprisingly easy

If you have an Anbernic RG35XXSP on the stock firmware, you already have Moonlight installed. It's available under the device's network settings, just as an option called Moonlight. When you launch it, you'll have to put in your computer's IP address and then request to pair. You'll then enter the PIN code either into the Nvidia pop up that should appear, or into Sunshine's web UI where there's a PIN code option instead.

While testing the RG35XXSP, I primarily used Nvidia's GeForce game streaming option, but I have also confirmed that Sunshine works. Sunshine also offers additional options that make it a better option overall. Moonlight will still work as a client for it, but you'll need to make sure you have Nvidia's Game Streaming options switched off in GeForce Experience.

Once connected, you'll be able to play games anywhere on your internal network with the RG35XXSP just by putting in the IP address of your computer and pairing it. You'll enter Steam's Big Picture mode and the handheld will act as a controller. Because there are very limited input options, you're limited to games that will work well with a D-Pad. This includes titles like Stardew Valley but it also means games like Brotato, Binding of Isaac, and platformers should work pretty well, too.

It's not a super difficult piece of software to set up, and if you're not bothered trying to work Sunshine out, Nvidia's Game Streaming will work perfectly as well. It's a great way to get even more out of your gaming handheld though, and you can configure your network so that you can connect to your PC remotely as well if you have games you'd like to play on the go. That requires a fast internet connection to do it, but you can experiment with port forwarding and give it a go!