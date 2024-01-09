Quick Links Using Plex with TrueNAS

A great NAS system can help you store countless large files, so it makes sense that it's one of the best ways to set up a home media server and use it to stream and organize your favorite content on your smartphone or TV. It's not the most straightforward process, but you can get a media server up and running in no time by following our steps.

We'll be using Plex with TrueNAS, specifically the TrueNAS SCALE, but you can use pretty much any other solution to build your media server. Installing Plex with Synology NAS DiskStation Manager (DSM) is also fairly simple and follows similar steps. Both TrueNAS Core and Scale versions can be downloaded for free, but there's also an Enterprise version that'll cost you a nominal fee for some added features.

The setup process for TrueNAS, as highlighted in our beginner's guide, is very similar to installing an OS on your computer. It involves creating a bootable drive, changing the boot order in BIOS, and installing the OS itself. You can download the disk image for TrueNAS Scale from the official website.

Installing and configuring Plex

Once you set up the NAS, it's time to access TrueNAS on the device itself to log in and configure it as a media server for Plex. To do that:

Log in to TrueNAS. Select Apps from the left-side menu on the dashboard screen. Enter the application name plex on the create application window, and hit Next. Close Enable the Use PlexPass checkbox if you've copied a claim code from the Plex website. Skip if you don't have one. A claim code will let you bypass the login whenever you want to stream media, but it's optional. Select the right time zone in the Plex container timezone menu, and click Next. Select the Configure Host Network on the Networking screen, and click Next. Check both Data Volume and Config Volume options, and select the host path for both. Close Select Kill existing pods before creating new ones in the Scaling/Upgrade Policy section. Allocate the right GPU resources from the Resource Reservation based on the available options and move straight to the final step. Close Configure DNS and set CPU and memory limits if you have to, and simply select Save button in the last Confirm Options screen to complete the setup.

Accessing the web interface

Now that you've configured and set up your Plex media server, it's time to log in to the web portal to access your media files.

Head back to the Apps screen located on the TrueNAS dashboard on the device itself and select Installed Applications. Locate the Plex app and click Web Portal button to create or log in to your account.

Once you get in, you'll find all the media files in your server library, which should be neatly organized based on the folders and content type. The scanners and metadata agents used by Plex will work best when you separate the major content types and put them into their own directories. It's strongly suggested that you separate content based on its type, as highlighted below.

/Media

/Movies

movie content

/Music

music content

/TV Shows

television content

Some users may encounter an error while logging in to an existing account from the Plex Web interface. You can bypass it by logging into the existing server, installing the Plex Server application onto your actual system, and creating a new user or assigning a PIN to the existing root user.

You can even access your library on other devices like your main PC, smartphone, smart TV, and more by simply downloading the Plex apps and logging in to the same account. I access the media files stored on the NAS via Plex web interface on my PC on the same local network, but you can head over to the Plex download page and grab an app for the platform of your choice.

Plex also has support for remote access to your media server, meaning you can view your media server when you're away from your home. Simply launch the Plex app and log in to see all your media conveniently under the Your Media tab.

Closing thoughts

Now, you should be able to enjoy all your media. Some steps may differ slightly depending on your NAS, but the overall process remains largely the same. The idea is to set up and configure Plex on your NAS so it can access the files and present them in your Plex account. And since they're all tied to your account, you can access them across devices as long as you use the same login.

If you are looking to get started with NAS and are wondering which one is better for running Plex, then consider buying the QNAP TS-464. It's a four-bay NAS with a striking design and some powerful specifications. It's easily among the best NAS for running Plex, offering great value for your money with plenty of room for expansion.