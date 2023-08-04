Nearby Share is Google's equivalent to Apple's AirDrop, allowing users to transfer files and other content seamlessly between Android devices and even Windows laptops and desktops. However, unlike AirDrop, Nearby Share is not available on Macs. This means that transferring files from your Android phone to your Mac can be a tedious experience. But don't worry, this is where NearDrop comes in.

NearDrop is a free third-party application that allows you to use Nearby Share on a Mac. This guide will show you how to download and set up NearDrop and use it to easily transfer files from an Android device to your Mac.

Downloading and Setting up NearDrop for Nearby Share on Mac

We're unlikely to ever see Apple officially support Nearby Share on macOS. Luckily, NearDrop, a free tool developed by developer Gregory K (Grishka), brings the file-sharing service to Mac. However, it should be noted that you can only send files from an Android to a Mac, and not the other way around.

You will want to make sure you have Wi-Fi enabled on your Mac, as NearDrop uses Wi-Fi to work. Unlike Nearby Share, which uses a combination of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, NearDrop will only require Wi-Fi connectivity for data transfers.

The first step will be to head to the NearDrop GitHub page and download the latest version's ZIP folder. Simply drag and drop the NearDrop application into your Applications folder on your Mac. Launch NearDrop and you should see the app's icon appear in the upper menu bar of your Mac.

Congratulations, you now have NearDrop installed on your Mac! The application will run silently in the background, and it will allow your Mac to be visible to any Android device connected to the same network that your Mac is on.

Share files easily from Android to Mac with NearDrop

Now you will be able to share files from your Android phone or tablet to your Mac. To do this on Android, select any files you'd like to share to your Mac and tap Nearby Share. Your Mac's name will appear as one of the available ones. Simply tap it, confirm the transfer, and you will receive a notification that the transfer has begun.

NearDrop is one of the simplest and most convenient ways to share files from Android to your Mac. However, I do want to note that there are a few platform limitations. NearDrop does not support moving files from Mac to Android, so you will only be able to move files from your Android to Mac, and not the other way around.