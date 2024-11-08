Notion has become a productivity powerhouse for organizing just about anything, from daily tasks to complex projects. The company recently launched Forms, which allows you to create interactive surveys, polls, and quizzes, collecting useful data and insights while adding some fun to your tasks.

I took it for a spin and came away impressed, so now I'm passing it on to you. Whether you're collecting feedback, conducting research, or simply looking to boost engagement, follow the guide below to craft digital forms in Notion.

What is the Notion form builder?

A Notion form builder has been one of the features users highly requested. Thankfully, the company finally listened to a growing demand and delivered a compelling Google Forms and Microsoft Forms alternative. It lets you create custom forms directly within your Notion workspace. These forms are seamlessly integrated with Notion databases, making it easy to collect and organize information without needing third-party apps.

Plus, Notion didn’t just announce basic forms and called it a day. It’s feature-packed with versatile question types, customization, sharing options, automation, and more. Without further ado, let’s check it in action.

Create a form in Notion

Notion has neatly integrated the form function right under the slash (/) command. It’s quite easy to set up and use.

Open your Notion database and create a new page or head to an existing one. Assign a relevant icon and banner, and add other required details if you are creating a page from scratch. Type /form and select the option from the dropdown menu to insert one.

The default Notion form adds a couple of question blocks. You can add the form title and description and start adding questions.

Explore question types

Notion supports multiple question types to create an engaging digital form. Let’s glance over them quickly.

Text: This lets you add basic text-based questions to your form.

This lets you add basic text-based questions to your form. Multiple choice: Add questions with multiple choices.

Add questions with multiple choices. Date: Open a date picker menu for participants.

Open a date picker menu for participants. Person: Tag a specific person from your team.

Tag a specific person from your team. Files & Media: Allows respondents to insert media and files.

Allows respondents to insert media and files. Number: Only numerical values are accepted in the answer box.

Only numerical values are accepted in the answer box. Checkbox: As the name suggests, it lets you insert a checkbox in your forms.

Other options include the ability to add email, URL, and phone to your Notion forms.

Tweak question options

As you can see from the list above, Notion has done a solid job by offering multiple question types for your forms. On top of that, whether you pick text, date, multiple choice, or any number type, each of them comes with multiple options.

You can click the three-dot menu beside any question block and enable Required, Description, and Long answer toggles.

Customize your Notion form

Like Google Forms, Microsoft Forms, and other form builders, you have ample options to customize your Notion form look and feel. However, this option is locked behind the Notion Plus subscription. It is priced at $10 per month.

Open your Notion form. Assign an icon and insert a cover at the top. Click the three-dot menu on the database and select Customize form. You can change the color and text of the submit button and add a confirmation title and body for your participants.

There is no way to add a background image to your Notion forms, though.

Enable automation in Notion forms

Automation is where Notion forms truly shine. The company offers the same powerful automation triggers for your forms. You can connect your favorite tools with Notion forms and manage your responses like a pro.

As an example, you can set up an automation for Notion to send a notification to a Slack channel when someone answers a question with a certain value. Let’s set it up.

Open your Notion form and click the flash icon in the top-right corner. Click New automation. Select New trigger. Pick a specific property. Select New action and choose Send Slack notification to. Select a Slack account, then choose a channel to send the notificaiton to. Click Create.

If you haven’t connected your Slack account before, Notion first asks you to complete the authentication. You can even receive an email to your Gmail account. The possibilities are endless here. Check out our dedicated guide below to learn more about Notion automation.

Preview and share your Notion form

Once your ideal Notion form is ready, it’s time to preview and share it with your team members.

After designing a Notion form, click the Preview button in the top-right corner. Glance over your questions, hierarchy, and overall design. Close the menu and select Share form at the top. Glance over relevant permissions, enable anonymous responses if required, and copy the link.

You can generate a public link where anyone on the web can share responses or limit the form to workspace members only.

Review responses on your shared form

Once your participants start filling out the form, check out the responses from the same database. You can slide to the Responses tab and check answers in a table view. As expected, you can change the layout from table to board, timeline, calendar, list, or gallery from the three-dot menu.

From feedback to fun

Notion forms bridge an important gap for power users, blending the power of data collection with the intuitive nature of the Notion workspace. What are you waiting for? Give it a shot and take your Notion database to the next level in no time. While you're at it, make sure to leverage the diverse question types, customization options, and automation capabilities that Notion provides.

For those who are new to Notion, be sure to check our special guide featuring the best tips and tricks.