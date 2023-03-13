Everybody is bound to run into some trouble with their computer, and getting help isn't always easy. On the other hand, you may need to help someone in a pinch. Thankfully, Windows 11 comes with a built-in app called Quick Assist, which you can use to get and give help to a friend or family member who's having trouble with their computer. If you're the person who needs help, you can use the Quick Assist app to share your screen or hand over full control of your PC. We'll break down how to use it regardless of the side you're on.

Both you and the other user need to have the app. It should be installed by default in Windows 11, but if you can't find it, or it needs an update, you can download Quick Assist from the Microsoft Store.

How to get help with the Quick Assist app

If you're the person in need of assistance, follow these steps:

Open the Start menu and search for Quick Assist. Under Get help enter the code given to you by the person helping you. When prompted, click Allow to share your screen. Once you start sharing your screen, you'll see a window at the top indicating you're sharing your screen. Click the message bubble if you need to send a message to the person helping you. If you need the other person to take control of your PC, they'll need to request control on their end (explained below). Click Allow to let the other person take control. When you're done, you can click Leave or close the window to stop sharing your screen.

As the person getting help, the process is fairly straightforward. If you're the person giving assistance, you have a few more things you need to do.

How to give help with the Quick Assist app

If you're trying to help someone using the Quick Assist app on Windows 11, here's what you need to do:

Open Quick Assist. Click Help someone. Enter your Microsoft account e-mail and click Next. When the code appears on the screen, share it with the person you're helping. Wait for the other user to allow screen sharing. Once you see the other person's display, you have a few tools at your disposal: Request control : Ask the other user to let you control their PC using your mouse and keyboard. The other user needs to approve the request.

: Ask the other user to let you control their PC using your mouse and keyboard. The other user needs to approve the request. Laser pointer : Use your mouse to highlight an area or button on the other person's screen.

: Use your mouse to highlight an area or button on the other person's screen. Annotation : Use your mouse or touch to draw on the other person's screen.

: Use your mouse or touch to draw on the other person's screen. Chat : Send and receive messages from the user you're helping.

: Send and receive messages from the user you're helping. Select monitor : If the person sharing their screen has multiple monitors, you can switch between the screen you want to focus on.

: If the person sharing their screen has multiple monitors, you can switch between the screen you want to focus on. View actual size : See the other person's display at full resolution, even if it's higher than your own.

: See the other person's display at full resolution, even if it's higher than your own. Reconnect : Reconnect to the previous session if the other computer was restarted.

: Reconnect to the previous session if the other computer was restarted. Restart & reconnect (while taking control): Restart the remote computer and automatically reconnect afterward.

(while taking control): Restart the remote computer and automatically reconnect afterward. Task Manager (while taking control): Open Task Manager on the remote computer. Once you take control of the other PC, you can interact with it as you normally would interact with your own PC. Note: Keyboard shortcuts that use the Windows key or Ctrl + Alt + Delete won't work. Once you're finished helping the other person, click Leave or close the Quick Assist app

That's about all you need to know to get or give help to a friend using the Quick Assist app. Do note that the Quick Assist app recently received a big update on the latest versions of Windows 11, so if you're running an older version, it may look a bit different. Make sure to install the latest updates to get the next experience.

If you'd like to learn about other Windows 11 features, check out our deep dive of the new Snipping Tool, now featuring a screen recorder. Or, maybe take a look at how to use touch gestures on Windows 11.