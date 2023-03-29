It's a significant change going from an iPhone to an Android device. And if you're a first-timer, chances are it can be overwhelming to learn a new mobile operating system while situating yourself with the move. Luckily, data transfer tools have been around for several years and make the transition easier. Although these tools aren't perfect, they can perform a lot of the grunt work, like transferring over apps, media, contacts, wallpapers, and more to your new phone.

I'm the kind of person that always likes to start fresh on a new smartphone, and while this was the case initially, there were some things that just couldn't be transferred over manually without using a transfer tool. In my case, it was my WhatsApp data from an iPhone to the Samsung Galaxy S23+. But this can be used with any compatible iPhone and Samsung Galaxy device. While I did see methods to do this from the support website, they didn't work for me. So, in the end, I decided to wipe the Android phone and start over using Samsung's Smart Switch tool.

Before you get started

This tutorial was created using an iPhone 14 Pro running iOS 16 and Samsung Galaxy S23+ running Android 13. We used Samsung's Smart Switch tool, which was on the most recent version at the time of this writing: version 3.7.41.3. The transfer tool is not exclusive to the Galaxy S23 series and is available for use with all recent Samsung devices. Before you start the process, make sure to charge both devices up to 100%. Additionally, you'll also need a USB-C to Lightning cable to transfer information between the devices.

USB-C to Lightning cables (2-pack) Anker USB-C to Lightning Cable These 3-ft cables will give you the fastest-possible charging speeds with any devices using a Lightning power connector. $20 at Amazon

Starting the transfer process

The process to get things started is actually quite simple. If you're starting up your Samsung device for the first time, and it's a recent product, chances are, you'll be asked in the setup process if you want to transfer over your information. If you skip this step, it's no big deal, as you will still be able to use the transfer tool after your load into the OS for the first time.

Open Samsung Smart Switch and make sure your phone is set to receive data. Select the source, in this case, iPhone. Connect your cable. 3 Images Close The app will begin searching for information on your old device. Once detected, you can choose what kind of data you want to move over. When your selection is confirmed, it will show apps that will be downloaded to the new phone. 3 Images Close Click Install. The transfer tool will point out apps or data that cannot be transferred. Click Next. The transfer process will start. Times will vary. Tap Keep screen on. 3 Images Close After the transfer is complete, let it finish the optimization process. When the process is complete, your Samsung smartphone will look similar to your iPhone.

Things to know after the transfer is done

While the Samsung Smart Switch tool does a good job, it isn't perfect. You'll want to go through all your information and apps to see if things have been completely moved over. There is always the chance you might have to download an app or move over some things manually.

Also, if you're moving over from iPhone to a Samsung device, your login information for apps will not automatically populate. So you will have to manually log into apps before you start using them. While this isn't a big deal for most apps, if you're using something like Line or WhatsApp, you'll want to back up your information before moving things over.

While Line couldn't be transferred in my case, there is an option that will allow you to transfer WhatsApp data like conversations from the iPhone to Samsung. If this is important to you, make sure to select the proper in-app backup options when you're transferring to make things easier. The app will guide you, but you will need to head into the WhatsApp settings to retrieve this data.

Final thoughts

All in all, this was a pretty good experience, with the transition process taking very little effort. If you're someone that's moving from an iPhone to a Samsung handset, I'd highly recommend using this tool in order to get things looking as close to your old phone as possible. Of course, if you want to start from scratch, that's that option, too.