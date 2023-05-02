Samsung's One UI 5 update shipped with some pretty big visual and behavioral changes. One of the welcoming additions to Samsung devices running One UI 5 software was the updated Security and privacy dashboard in settings. If you are new to the world of Android or Samsung One UI, here's everything you need to know about it, including information on how to use it to keep your security and privacy in check.

What is the Samsung Security and privacy dashboard?

The dashboard is your one-stop shop for all your security and privacy settings. It lets you view and adjust those settings to ensure your phone and data stay protected at all times. The best thing about having a consolidated security and privacy dashboard is that it provides more transparency around crucial settings and features that would otherwise go unnoticed. It lets you get a better understanding of what's going on, and it also allows you to view and adjust various permissions. Notably, you'll also get details on which applications are accessing your data and exactly how often they do it.

Samsung

A similar privacy dashboard exists on Android phones running Android 12 and above, but this particular updated dashboard can be access this dashboard on all the Samsung Galaxy phones running One UI 5.0 and above.

How to access and use Samsung Security and privacy dashboard

We're using a Galaxy S23 to show you how to reach the Security and privacy dashboard, but the steps are similar — if not identical — on all Galaxy phones running One UI 5.0 and above.

Open the Settings app and scroll down to Security and privacy option. Tap on the option to open the consolidated dashboard and get started. By default, the dashboard will tell you the status of your phone's security with green, red, and yellow alerts. You'll then see a list of items like Lock screen, Accounts, Find My Mobile, and more, which are the settings that have the biggest impact on you and your phone's safety.

You can now hit the scan button to run a quick security and privacy check on your phone to ensure everything is in order. If/when your phone encounters an issue, it'll give you an alert along with suggestions for further action.

Notably, you'll also find all the privacy settings on the same page. You can tap on Privacy to see what permission were used the most in the last 24 hours. You can also choose to revoke permissions on a per-app basis or prevent the apps from using things like the phone's camera and microphone, or receive an alert when an app tries to access the text, images, or other content you've copied to your clipboard, which is pretty neat.

The main dashboard page is also home to all the security features including Biometrics, Secure Folder, Private Share, and more. All these options are pretty self-explanatory, so we'll let you explore and tweak the settings you deem necessary.

The Security and privacy dashboard is a welcome addition to One UI 5.0. Not only does it help you get a better understanding of your device security, but it also allows you to adjust permissions on a per-app basis. The fact that you can glance over all this info in one spot makes it very useful