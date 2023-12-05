The latest Apple Watches feature larger designs, with the Ultra models boasting 49mm displays. This makes it possible to comfortably view more complex pages and interact with advanced apps from our wrists. Snapchat is one of the popular iPhone apps, and many users may wonder how to install it on their Apple Watches. Unfortunately, Snapchat doesn't officially offer a watchOS 10 app, which makes using the service on Apple's wearable tricky. There are a couple of workarounds, however.

How to browse Snapchat's website on watchOS

While in the past it was seemingly possible to log in to your Snapchat account using the web view on watchOS, it appears that this is no longer the case. Instead, you can rely on Snapchat's website to view some of its random, public stories:

Trigger the virtual assistant on your Apple Watch by saying Hey Siri or clicking and holding on the Digital Crown. Say stories.snapchat.com, and wait for watchOS to display the relevant web result. Tap Open Page under the listed Snapchat website. You can now rotate the Digital Crown to scroll through some of Snapchat's featured public stories. However, keep in mind that videos won't play, and only image thumbnails will appear. Close

How to mirror Snapchat notifications from iPhone to Apple Watch

Another way to stay up to date with Snapchat is by mirroring its notifications from iOS to watchOS. This way, when someone messages or interacts with you on the service, you will see the notification on your wrist.

Launch the Watch app on your iPhone. Go to the Notifications section. Scroll down, and make sure that the Snapchat toggle is enabled. This will push Snapchat notifications from your iPhone to the Apple Watch. Close

The bottom line: Snapchat wasn't designed for Apple Watch

As our guide shows, there's no straightforward way to use Snapchat on Apple Watch. You're limited to viewing some featured public stories through the wonky web view and receiving alerts from your iPhone when someone notifies you. Since Snapchat heavily revolves around taking and viewing photos (rather than text-based messaging), I don't expect the company to ever release a watchOS app. Similarly, there doesn't seem to be any unofficial Apple Watch apps you can use to access the service reliably.