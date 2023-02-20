Spoken Content on iPhone can assist you when you're having trouble reading messages, webpages, or other content across the phone.

While iPhone has a great VoiceOver feature that provides audio descriptions of what’s on the phone’s screen for those with sight limitations, you might not require everything that comes with that feature. What’s more, activating VoiceOver limits what gestures you can use to control the phone. If you only need voiceover assistance from time to time, like in the mornings before you put on your glasses or for certain apps, you might be looking for something a little less involved.

That’s where Spoken Content comes in. This feature, available for all the best iPhones, can be set to speak certain text aloud, like a received iMessage you can’t read because the font is too small, or it could be the contents of a webpage with smaller-than-usual lettering. Like a lot of Apple settings, it's really easy to set up.

How to use Spoken Content on iPhone

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Spoken Content. 3 Images Close Move the slider beside Speak Selection to the right to turn it green. 2 Images Close If you want the content to be highlighted as it’s spoken, select Highlight Content and move the slider to the right to turn it on. From there, you can customize the highlighting to include just words or sentences (or both), underlining or with background color, and choose the colors that are best for your eyes. 2 Images Close Close the app and go to an iMessage to test. Press and hold the message you want to hear. Select Speak. The message will be spoken aloud. 2 Images Close Next, move the slider beside Speak Screen to the right to turn it green. Go to a document or webpage to test. Pull two fingers down from the top of the phone. You’ll see a player control menu with play/pause, rewind, fast-forward, and other control buttons. 2 Images Close Tap the hand with a finger pointing up to move the playback menu to the side. You can re-open it at any time during playback by selecting the shaded-out arrow at the top left of the screen. Adjust the playback speed using the number at the right of the menu. 3 Images Close Typing Feedback allows you to get feedback on characters, have words spoken aloud as you type, and even automatically hear auto-corrections and auto-capitalizations, so you can audibly hear exactly what you are composing, not only what you are reading. 2 Images Close Select Voices to change the voice of the audio assistant, including choosing among various languages. Adjust the slider at the bottom to get the speaking rate to your desired cadence. 3 Images Close Under Pronunciations, you can customize various words to ensure they are read aloud as they should be. Enter the desired phrase, tap the mic icon, and speak the substitution or preferred pronunciation. The voice assistant will find the phonetic spelling. Press the mic button to hear it audibly and confirm it is correct. 4 Images Close

Spoken Content for iPhone, including older models and the new iPhone 14, is a great alternative for those who need a little extra help, but not all of what VoiceOver offers. But getting assistance when trying to read content on certain apps, like messages, or some web pages that might have smaller font than others or be more difficult to read, can make a big difference.