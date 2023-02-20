Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

While iPhone has a great VoiceOver feature that provides audio descriptions of what’s on the phone’s screen for those with sight limitations, you might not require everything that comes with that feature. What’s more, activating VoiceOver limits what gestures you can use to control the phone. If you only need voiceover assistance from time to time, like in the mornings before you put on your glasses or for certain apps, you might be looking for something a little less involved.

That’s where Spoken Content comes in. This feature, available for all the best iPhones, can be set to speak certain text aloud, like a received iMessage you can’t read because the font is too small, or it could be the contents of a webpage with smaller-than-usual lettering. Like a lot of Apple settings, it's really easy to set up.

How to use Spoken Content on iPhone

  1. Go to Settings > Accessibility > Spoken Content.
    3 Images
    iphone spoken content 1
    iphone spoken content 2
    iphone spoken content 3 wm
  2. Move the slider beside Speak Selection to the right to turn it green.
    2 Images
    iphone spoken content 4 wm
    iphone spoken content 5 wm
  3. If you want the content to be highlighted as it’s spoken, select Highlight Content and move the slider to the right to turn it on.
  4. From there, you can customize the highlighting to include just words or sentences (or both), underlining or with background color, and choose the colors that are best for your eyes.
    2 Images
    iphone spoken content 6 wm
    iphone spoken content 7 wm
  5. Close the app and go to an iMessage to test.
  6. Press and hold the message you want to hear.
  7. Select Speak.
  8. The message will be spoken aloud.
    2 Images
    iphone spoken content 8 wm
    iphone spoken content 9 wm
  9. Next, move the slider beside Speak Screen to the right to turn it green.
  10. Go to a document or webpage to test.
  11. Pull two fingers down from the top of the phone. You’ll see a player control menu with play/pause, rewind, fast-forward, and other control buttons.
    2 Images
    iphone spoken content 10 wm
    iphone spoken content 11 wm
  12. Tap the hand with a finger pointing up to move the playback menu to the side. You can re-open it at any time during playback by selecting the shaded-out arrow at the top left of the screen.
  13. Adjust the playback speed using the number at the right of the menu.
    3 Images
    iphone spoken content 13 wm
    iphone spoken content 12 wm
    iphone spoken content 14 wm
  14. Typing Feedback allows you to get feedback on characters, have words spoken aloud as you type, and even automatically hear auto-corrections and auto-capitalizations, so you can audibly hear exactly what you are composing, not only what you are reading.
    2 Images
    iphone spoken content 15 wm
    iphone spoken content 16 wm
  15. Select Voices to change the voice of the audio assistant, including choosing among various languages.
  16. Adjust the slider at the bottom to get the speaking rate to your desired cadence.
    3 Images
    iphone spoken content 17 wm
    iphone spoken content 18 wm
    iphone spoken content 19 wm
  17. Under Pronunciations, you can customize various words to ensure they are read aloud as they should be. Enter the desired phrase, tap the mic icon, and speak the substitution or preferred pronunciation. The voice assistant will find the phonetic spelling.
  18. Press the mic button to hear it audibly and confirm it is correct.
    4 Images
    iphone spoken content 20 wm
    iphone spoken content 21 wm
    iphone spoken content 22 wm
    iphone spoken content 23 wm

Spoken Content for iPhone, including older models and the new iPhone 14, is a great alternative for those who need a little extra help, but not all of what VoiceOver offers. But getting assistance when trying to read content on certain apps, like messages, or some web pages that might have smaller font than others or be more difficult to read, can make a big difference.