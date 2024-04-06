If you have a Steam Deck, you've probably realized that it's basically just a full-fledged computer. It runs Linux, and there's a full desktop that you can access, complete with normal day-to-day applications that you can run. It's super easy to access the Steam Deck's desktop mode, and you can use the Discover application to download and run basically anything.

How to use the Steam Deck's desktop mode

It's really easy

To get to desktop on the Steam Deck is really easy, and Valve makes it possible to access it from anywhere.

Press the Steam button and scroll down to power, and then select Switch to Desktop Mode. Hold the power button and select Switch to Desktop Mode.

Your Steam Deck will now switch over to desktop mode, where you can control it with the touchpads, joysticks, and touchscreen. Here you can install applications using the Discover app, including Spotify, Discord, Moonlight, OBS, and more.

The Steam Deck's desktop mode makes it so that you can use it just like a computer, and with a dock, you can even hook up a mouse and keyboard. It works exactly like a laptop in this way, and you can even browse the internet and do things like watch YouTube videos. A Steam Deck isn't really a replacement for a gaming laptop in all of the ways that you may expect, but it gets the job done if you want to use it as one occasionally if you're traveling.

Related Steam Deck vs gaming laptop: Which is better for you? Steam Deck did what the Steam Machine couldn’t with the added boon of portability. But gaming laptops also fill a similar niche. So which is superior?

However, the Steam Deck really does become a viable computer in many aspects when using it in desktop mode, and we highly recommend trying it out. Most tweaks and changes will require you to use the desktop mode at some point, and that includes even doing basic things like setting up Spotify or turning your Steam Deck into an emulation device. It's worth getting to grips with as a result, but for anyone that's used a Windows computer in the past, it should be fairly familiar in terms of layout.