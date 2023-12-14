When you set up a new Mac, you are welcomed by a diverse suite of Apple apps. One of the popular first-party applications offered by macOS Sonoma is Terminal. When you launch this app, you may feel confused or find it hard to execute any meaningful actions. That's because Terminal on Mac mostly caters to advanced users and workflows, rather than causal ones. To learn more about Terminal for Mac, read on. If you're seeking Windows Terminal instead, then head to our other guide.

What's Terminal?

Terminal is an interface that revolves around command lines. So, when using Terminal, your interaction will typically revolve around typing commands and waiting for the system to execute them. These commands could control apps, files, system functionalities, and more. Notably, the tasks in Terminal run without a graphical user interface (GUI), and the app generally reacts by displaying textual feedback.

Terminal Profiles

Before we get to the commonly used Terminal commands, you may want to take a look at Terminal Profiles.

Launch the Terminal app on your Mac. Hit the Terminal button in the menu bar, then choose Settings. Go to the Profiles tab. There you will find several presets in the sidebar, each having its own unique colors and characteristics. You can double-click on a profile to open a new Terminal window with the profile (and its colors) applied. For each Profile, you will find multiple tabs, including Text, Window, Tab, Shell, and more. These allow you to tweak some of the more advanced specifications of a Terminal window. If you're not sure what you're doing, leave them as-is.

Popular Terminal commands

Moving on to the primary functionality of Terminal on macOS, which is running command lines. Naturally, we can't list all of the compatible commands, as Terminal supports pretty much an infinite number of them. The app can run commands revolving around both first- and third-party software, which means the possibilities are endless. To find certain commands that cater to your specific use case, you will have to look them up on the web. Nonetheless, we will be listing some of the popular ones below. Paste any of them in a Terminal window and hit the Return button to run them.

To ping a certain website's server: ping google.com , where you replace google.com with the actual URL. If you get an error, then the website is likely down or inaccessible.

, where you replace google.com with the actual URL. If you get an error, then the website is likely down or inaccessible. If you've installed Pip on your Mac, you can download packages from PyPI: pip install package_name . Replace package_name accordingly.

. Replace package_name accordingly. To get a comprehensive log of your system and its installed apps: system_profiler .

. To view a list of running processes: ps aux .

. To kill a running process: kill process_id . Replace process_id accordingly.

. Replace process_id accordingly. To navigate to your Home folder: cd ~/Documents .

. To view a list of files in a certain folder: ls .

. To move files from one folder to another: ditto folder_1 folder_2 . Replace folder_1 and folder_2 accordingly. The former is the source folder, while the latter is the destination.

. Replace folder_1 and folder_2 accordingly. The former is the source folder, while the latter is the destination. After navigating to a certain folder using the cd command, you can download files from the web to it: curl -O URL . Replace URL with the direct download link of the file.

. Replace URL with the direct download link of the file. To change the default folder where screenshots are saved: defaults write com.apple.screencapture location new_location , then killall SystemUIServe r to apply the changes. Similarly, you will have to replace new_location by the actual path where you want screenshots to save.

, then r to apply the changes. Similarly, you will have to replace new_location by the actual path where you want screenshots to save. To change the default screenshot format from PNG to JPG: defaults write com.apple.screencapture type JPG, then killall SystemUIServer.

As you can see, there are all sorts of different commands that revolve around certain apps or functionalities. You will have to look up the ones you need, based on what you're looking for, as listing them all is quite impossible. You could also rely on some AI tools, such as ChatGPT, and have them find the right command for an action you're seeking. Do keep in mind, though, that Terminal works in a very specific way. So typos or other inaccuracies will likely result in errors. And, for example, when prompted to answer with yes or no, you typically only have to type Y or N. The more you use Terminal on your Mac, the more you'll start to grasp the logic behind it and understand the way it operates.

Terminal mostly caters to advanced workflows

As our guide reflects, Terminal is a very complex and capable app that can execute all sorts of different actions. However, most of the basic commands can be done using simpler means. For example, you can download a file using Safari instead of relying on the curl command, or use Finder to move files from one folder to another. Nonetheless, it still offers plenty of exclusive commands that you may not be able to execute using another app, but these tend to revolve around advanced workflows, rather than everyday tasks, such as renaming a file.