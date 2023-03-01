Samsung has greatly improved the software experience for its Galaxy smartphones and tablets over the last few years. One UI today is one of the best Android skins on the market, far from being the worst during the TouchWiz days. It offers a host of additional features you won't get with other OEM Android skins, like the ability to easily set videos as lock screen and home screen wallpapers without requiring third-party apps. If you've just bought yourself a new Galaxy S23 series device and want to set up a video as a lock screen wallpaper, we've got you covered. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to set up a video lock screen on your Samsung device.

Use a video lock screen on your Samsung Galaxy device

To set up a video as a lock screen or home screen wallpaper on your Samsung device, you first need a video file that's no more than 15 seconds long and less than 100MB. If you have a larger video file, you can trim it using a third-party video editing app like the ones mentioned in our list of the best video editors for Android. Alternatively, you can use Samsung's built-in tool by following these steps:

Open the default Gallery app and select the video you wish to use on your lock screen. Tap the three-dot menu button in the bottom-right corner and select the Set as wallpaper option from the pop-up menu. Select the Lock screen option on the following pop-up to open a preview of the video lock screen. 3 Images Close To trim the video, select the Trim button at the bottom of the preview and adjust the length using the provided sliders. Once you're satisfied with the trimmed video, select Done in the editor and then Done again on the preview screen to apply the video wallpaper. 3 Images Close

That's it! The selected video will now appear on your lockscreen, and it'll play once before the screen times out. You can also use the same instructions to set up a video wallpaper for the call screen background. Select the Call background option instead of the Lock screen option in step 3 to do so.