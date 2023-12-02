With so many people working remotely, computer access away from an office is more necessary than ever. Windows lets you navigate your computer offsite with the Wake-on-LAN function, which also lets you access your computer even when it's turned off. Most Ethernet adapters support Wake-on-LAN, but it's uncommon for Wi-Fi cards to support this feature. You must have a compatible network card, and you must enable Wake-on-LAN on your PC. The process is pretty easy, and the steps are the same for Windows 10 and 11. After enabling, you can turn on your computer and access it from down the hall or across the globe.

What is Wake-on-LAN?

Wake-on-LAN is an important Windows setting that must be changed if you plan to access your computer remotely. It simply lets the network card stay powered on, so you can turn your computer on wherever you are. The setting itself is in the network card's drivers, but you must also ensure that the motherboard is set up properly in the BIOS.

If you don't have Wake-on-LAN enabled and the computer is powered off, you won't be able to access it remotely. However, this means you conserve power by keeping the computer off when you're away, while still allowing access if needed.

There are numerous ways to access a computer remotely, including Microsoft's built-in Remote Desktop tool. But a better alternative is the popular third-party application TeamViewer, which provides computer access from almost any device, including Android phones.

How to enable Wake-on-LAN in BIOS

Before using Wake on LAN, you should ensure it's enabled in your BIOS. Some motherboards have these settings enabled by default, but it's a good idea to verify them. You won't have to worry about this if you are using an integrated Ethernet port on your motherboard, but you will when using a PCIe network card.

Boot to BIOS by restarting the computer and pressing the listed keys. Go to Settings and find the Wake Up option. Each motherboard manufacturer configures their BIOS menu a little differently, so you may have to look around to find it. Enable Resume By PCI-e Device if you have an internal Ethernet connector or Resume By USB Device if you use an external Ethernet connector that plugs into a USB slot. Save the changes and reboot to exit the BIOS menu.

How to configure Wake-on-LAN on Windows

Once you've enabled Wake-on-LAN in the BIOS, you still have to configure it in the operating system. The setting is under your network device in the Device Manager. Once enabled, the setting will remain in place unless you disable it later.

Open the Device Manager in Windows. Click the arrow beside Network adapters. Right-click your computer's network adapter and select Properties from the dropdown menu. Select the Advanced tab. Choose Wake on Magic Packet. If you do not see this option, the network card may not support Wake on LAN. Change the Value to Enabled. Click OK to exit the settings menu.

How to use TeamViewer to enable Wake-on-LAN

TeamViewer is one of the most popular ways to access a computer remotely, and it also supports Wake-on-LAN. There are two options for Wake-on-LAN in TeamViewer. You can let only local devices turn on the computer, or you can let a device outside your network turn on the computer. This is a little more complicated since you must set up port forwarding, but once configured, you won't have to mess with the Wake-on-LAN settings again.

Click the gear icon on the bottom-left side of the TeamViewer application. Go to Advanced Settings > Open Advanced Settings > General. Select Configure next to Wake-on-LAN. Click Other TeamViewer within your local network and add the TeamViewer ID of each computer you want to allow access to Wake-on-LAN. Alternatively, select Public Address to allow devices outside your local network to wake the computer. You must assign a port and add your IP address. To use this feature outside of your local network, you will also need to configure port forwarding on your modem. Finally, exit the settings menu and click Wake Up on the desired computer to Wake-on-LAN.

Why you need to enable Wake-on-LAN

If you aren't sure whether to enable Wake-on-LAN, it is important to understand that changing the settings does not affect the computer in any way. All it does is allow the computer to be turned on through the internet. But it still requires proper approval and firewall permissions before anybody can access the information on the device, just as it would if the computer was already turned on.

Additionally, every computer and network card is different, so there may be some quirks to figure out. It is best to test Wake-on-LAN several times from another computer, like one of the top laptops, while you are still nearby. That will avoid some major headaches the first time you use it away from the office. Preparing a computer for remote work is always a good idea, even if you don't actually work remotely. Life is unpredictable, and accessing data when you are away is convenient and important.