macOS Ventura has finally brought the highly-requested Weather app to new Macs, including the MacBook Pro (2023). Prior to this OS release, users could only utilize a Weather widget as a native solution. When clicking it, they would then be directed to a website showing the weather forecast based on their location instead of launching a dedicated app. Following years of research and hard work, Apple now offers this handy application to its Mac users. If you're not sure how to use the Weather app on macOS, we've listed the steps you need to follow below.

Using the Weather app on a Mac

Launch the Weather app on your Mac. Type the desired location's name in the search field towards the top right, then tap the relevant search result. You can tap the Add button to bookmark the location. Otherwise, you can view different data types revolving around the weather forecast, such as temperature, UV index, humidity, visibility, and more. Tap on any data tile to reveal more detailed information and descriptions about it. To switch between Celsius and Fahrenheit, you can tap the View button in the menu bar and switch between the two as needed. If you want to switch between different saved locations, then just tap the area's name in the left sidebar, and you will be able to view its forecast. To remove a location from the Weather app, swipe left on its name in the sidebar and tap the trash icon.

The native Weather app on macOS is a welcome addition, as it looks and functions better than a website. It also means the operating system is more in sync with iOS and iPadOS, allowing users to view forecasts for different locations easily and without third-party ads. While it took Apple way too long to implement it, late is better than never in this case.