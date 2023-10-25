WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps, connecting billions of users worldwide. The Meta-owned service works across the latest iPhones, Android smartphones, and even desktop computers. And while Wear OS users can utilize a dedicated WhatsApp app that lives on their wrists, an official solution remains absent on watchOS. Worry not, though, as you can still use WhatsApp on your Apple Watch by following the steps below.

The official way to use WhatsApp on Apple Watch

As we mentioned above, there is still no official WhatsApp app for watchOS. So, if you're interested only in official means, you're limited to reading and replying to WhatsApp messages you receive on your connected iPhone through your Apple Watch. To ensure that this feature works, follow the steps below:

Launch the Watch app on your iPhone. Go to the Notifications section. Scroll to the very bottom of the list and ensure that the WhatsApp toggle is enabled. 2 Images Close

Now, whenever you receive a WhatsApp message, the notification will appear on your Apple Watch. From the watchOS Notification Center, you can read it or hit the Reply button to type or dictate a message from your smartwatch. Do note that your iPhone and Apple Watch have to be connected for this to work. Expectedly, you can't rely on this method to play voice notes, read longer messages, or view videos. It's a very basic workaround for those not interested in third-party alternatives.

How to download and use a WhatsApp alternative on watchOS

Just because WhatsApp doesn't offer a watchOS app, doesn't mean you can't use the service properly on your Apple Watch. There are some third-party applications that pretty much offer an optimized version of the official WhatsApp Web feature, minimizing its elements to fit on the smartwatch's screen. So through these apps, you're using the official WhatsApp website through an unofficial, third-party app. Personally, I have tried WatchChat2 in the past and found it reliable. I can't comment on its current state, as I no longer use WhatsApp at all, but recent App Store reviews are mostly positive. To set up this app, follow these steps:

Download WatchChat2 from the App Store. Launch the official WhatsApp app on your iPhone. Head to its Settings page, and click on Linked Devices. Tap on Link a Device. This will open an in-app QR code scanner. 2 Images Close Launch the WatchChat2 app on your Apple Watch. It'll display a QR code. This code is generated by WhatsApp Web itself, and it's displayed by the unofficial app. Scan the QR code on the Apple Watch using WhatsApp's in-app scanner on your iPhone. You will now be logged into your WhatsApp account in the WatchChat2 app on your Apple Watch, and you chat history will sync. Once the setup concludes, you can scroll through chats, listen to voice notes, types replies, view images, and do much more from your wrist. Though, your iPhone may need to be connected for the WatchChat2 app to work.

Do note that WatchChat2 offers an optional premium subscription to unlock additional features, such as viewing contacts' status updates. However, the core functionalities of WhatsApp remain free to use for all users, allowing you to catch up with messages right from your wrist.

Considering this is an unofficial workaround, though, you may face some hiccups or bugs from time to time. In this case, you could always try logging out then logging in again. Ultimately, we hope WhatsApp releases an official watchOS 10 app to simplify its users' lives. Considering a Wear OS version recently launched, an official WhatsApp app for the Apple Watch could possibly follow in the near future.