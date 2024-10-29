Windows Hello is one of the best features Microsoft has added to Windows, making it easier to sign in and unlock your PC using biometric data such as facial recognition or a fingerprint sensor. Most premium laptops these days come with Windows Hello support, but for a desktop user, you might need some external hardware, such as a USB fingerprint reader or a a webcam that supports facial recognition with IR.

However, even then, you may run into some issues. Even after you plug in a capable Windows Hello device, the Settings app may say there's no compatible hardware available. So here's what you need to do to use your external hardware with Windows Hello.

Disabling enhanced sign-in security

And why you have to

Windows 11 version 24H2 on Copilot+ PCs comes with a new feature enabled by default, called Enhanced sign-in security. This is a technology that enabled additional layers of security for signing in with Windows Hello, using virtualization-based technology (also known as VBS, or virtualization-based security). This requires deeper integration of the elements used for Windows Hello sign-in, which means that the devices used for Windows Hello need to be trusted by the computer itself, and as such, they can't be external devices.

Plugging in an external Windows Hello-compatible device on a computer with Enhanced sign-in security enabled (as is the case with any PC with a clean install of Windows 11 version 24H2) will simply not do anything until you disable it. Here's how:

Open the Settings app. Go to Accounts in the left-side menu and then choose Sign-in options. Under Additional settings, set the Sign in with an external camera or fingerprint reader toggle to On. You'll be prompted to restart your computer. Click Restart now to complete the process (or Restart later if you need to save some work first).

Upon logging in, you'll be able to set up Windows Hello using your external device.

Set up Windows Hello

Once you have changed the setting above, you can use the Settings app to set up Windows Hello as you normally would:

Open the Settings app. Go to Accounts in the left-side menu and then choose Sign-in options. In the top section, choose either the Facial recognition or Fingerprint recognition options depending on the device you have. Click Set up and follow the instructions to register your face or fingerprint. If you haven't yet, you'll be asked to set up a PIN afterwards. You can choose whatever you prefer that's easier to memorize.

Once you've finished this process, you'll be able to use Windows Hello with your external device. Enjoy!

What devices support Windows Hello?

If you're looking for a device to use with Windows Hello, there are a few options out there. The more common ones are USB fingerprint readers, but some webcams also support Windows Hello facial recognition.

For fingerprint readers, one option is the Kensington VeriMark USB Fingerprint Key. This is a small USB device that has a fingerprint reader on the back, so you can simply tap your finger on it to sign-in.

Webcams are a bit more expensive, since it's usually the more high-end options that offer Windows hello integration. One well-known option is the Logitech Brio 4K webcam, which has an IR sensor built in for Windows Hello support. It's fairly pricy, but it's also one of the better webcams you can get. You can check both of these devices out below:

Logitech Brio 4K Webcam The Logitech Brio is a 4K webcam with Windows Hello support and various features to enhance your video quality in online meetings. $200 at Amazon $200 at Logitech

Kensington VeriMark A tiny USB drive with a fingerprint reader that can be used to sing in with Windows Hello, the Kensington VeriMark is an easy way to enhance the security of a Windows PC. $19 at Amazon

Sign into your PC easily

If you have a desktop with Windows 11 and you want to use Windows Hello, buying an external device is an easy solution. These steps should help you find you way around if you're having trouble setting it up, but the process overall is relatively painless, and it's usually worth the investment.