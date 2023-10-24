The Lenovo Legion Go might just be the best Windows gaming handheld yet. Because of the versatility, the larger screen size, and powerful performance, it’s one of the best Steam Deck alternatives out there. Microsoft is heavily supporting these PC handhelds, as they’re the perfect way to play Xbox Game Pass titles portably.

As such, the Legion Go comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included. If you’re not familiar with the service, it’s a subscription model that gives you access to cloud gaming and select Xbox titles on PC. The Legion Go is powered by Windows 11, and this means you can easily access Game Pass straight from the Xbox app.

How to Redeem Your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription on Lenovo Legion Go

The first step to start using Xbox Game Pass on your Legion Go requires signing into the Microsoft Store and Xbox app with a Microsoft account. You need a Microsoft account to set up Windows 11, so you should be set already.

Make sure you’re subscribed to the Xbox Game Pass service before proceeding. If you haven’t redeemed the free three months of Xbox Game Ultimate yet, follow the steps below:

Launch the Microsoft Store app. Click Library. Select Included with device. Select the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Hit Claim.

Next, just follow the steps on your screen to confirm payment for future billing and redeem your free membership for three months.

How to use Xbox Game Pass on Lenovo Legion Go

Once you've redeemed your Game Pass Ultimate subscription, it's time to download the Xbox app and get accustomed to Microsoft's subscription-based game service. To get started, follow these simple steps:

Open the Microsoft Store again and search for Xbox by typing it into the search bar at the top. Click the top result for the Xbox app. The app is already pre-installed on Windows, but you can just download it from the Microsoft Store if it’s missing from your device for some reason. If you already have the app installed, you can update it from here if needed. Skip this step if your app is already updated. Once you’re done with that, launch the Xbox app and make sure you’re logged into the Microsoft account that you subscribed to Game Pass with. Click the Game Pass tab on the left to browse the library.

Tips for using Xbox Game Pass on Lenovo Legion Go

If you’re not familiar with the Xbox app or Xbox Game Pass on PC, here are the basics that you need to know:

You can click on the All PC Games option to see games that you can download and play on your Legion Go.

option to see games that you can download and play on your Legion Go. To go through the library based on categories, click the Filter button and choose from the options there.

button and choose from the options there. To download and install a game, click on a title and hit the green Install button on the download page.

button on the download page. If you want to manage recent installations, click the Show Queue button in the bottom-left corner of the map.

button in the bottom-left corner of the map. You can launch installed games from the Start Menu, or the My Library section of the Xbox App.

section of the Xbox App. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also includes Xbox Cloud Gaming, and you can stream games without downloading them by clicking on the Cloud Gaming option in the left sidebar.

Finally, if you ever find that the Xbox App isn’t working properly, you can still download Game Pass games manually from the Microsoft Store. To do so, just click the Gaming section in the sidebar and search for games that you’d like to install. Games included in Microsoft’s subscription service will have a green Included with Game Pass tag on them.

Similarly, if the Xbox App doesn’t work for cloud gaming, you can play cloud games from your web browser of choice. Just visit the Xbox Cloud Gaming website, log into your account, and select the game you want to play. Just remember that cloud gaming requires a relatively fast and stable internet connection.

Make the most out of Xbox Game Pass while on the go

That about sums up everything you need to know about playing Xbox Game Pass on your Lenovo Legion Go. Now that you’re ready for some serious gaming sessions, you might want to protect your Legion Go with a great case. You’ll have an easier time carrying it around that way, and it will always be safe from physical damage.