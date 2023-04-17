If you recently bought a new Mac, such as the MacBook Pro (2023), then you may still be learning the basics of macOS Ventura. One of the macOS essentials you should know about is the ability to view saved Wi-Fi network passwords. After all, we sometimes need to share a certain network's password with a friend, and finding it may not necessarily be a straightforward process. Luckily, you can easily reveal it on your Apple Mac by following the detailed steps below.

How to view saved Wi-Fi passwords on a Mac

Launch the System Settings app on your Mac. Go to the Wi-Fi section. Scroll to the very bottom and click on Advanced. There you will find a section labeled Known Networks. Click the 3-dot menu next to the Wi-Fi network you want to see the password of. Click on Copy Password. You can now paste the password in any text field to view or share it.

Being able to view saved Wi-Fi network passwords on macOS is such a handy feature. This way, Mac users don't need to spend time digging through their files or screenshots to find a record of a certain network's password. All you have to do is copy and paste it directly where desired.