Google is holding an event to announce the latest Pixel phones on Oct. 4, 2023. We expect Google to show off the Pixel 8 series of phones at this event, as well as Pixel Watch 2. We're excited to see all the details of Google's next phone since the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are some of the best phones you can buy. If you didn’t get an invitation to the event, you can still keep up with the latest news with a live stream.

How to watch the Google Pixel 8 event

At 10 a.m. ET on October 4, 2023, Google will show off the latest Pixel phones with a presentation in New York called #MadeByGoogle '23:Keynote. The even will be streamed live on YouTube by the Made by Google account, so folks at home can join in, too. You can keep an eye on the countdown and join from the event page on the Google Store.

The stream will be live on YouTube at 10AM on YouTube. You can also catch the stream with ASL, as well as with Spanish, Japanese, and German translations.

What we expect from Google’s event

Google will show off the latest Pixel 8 series of phones as well as the Pixel Watch 2. Google has released a sneak peek video of the hardware showing off minor changes, including a difference in the camera cutout on the Pixel 8 Pro. Pre-orders for this phone will also become available on October 4 so those looking to be the among the first to get the latest Pixel should tune in.

The Pixel 8 rumors and leaks have suggested a number of other changes, such as moving towards flat display glass and a new camera sensor on the Pro model. Like we've seen on the best Google Pixel phones, the Pixel 8 event will also likely expand on new AI features like Audio Magic Eraser to remove background noise from video.