The 32nd Premier League is already shaping up to be a hot one, and the next big match is Liverpool vs. Aston Villa this weekend. Both teams started strong this season, and a win here could put either at the top of the table above Manchester City, which currently holds the top spot.

Both teams won their last games — Liverpool with a 2 -1 win away against Newcastle United and Aston Villa with a 3 -1 victory against Burnley FC. This match is going to take place at Anfield, Liverpool's home stadium. That gives them a huge advantage, as the fans are known to be very vocal about their team.

When and where?

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa is set to kick off on Sunday, Sept. 3. Coverage begins at 5:00 a.m. PT, 8:00 a.m. ET, and 2:00 p.m. BST. Liverpool has the home advantage, as the match will be played at Anfield.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Aston Villa from anywhere

Are you unable to tune into the local programming that would allow you to watch your favorite shows normally? No worries, a VPN can help get you running in just a few minutes. Using one of the best VPNs is an easy way to not only change your location virtually but also add an extra layer of security to your internet connection, which is especially useful when traveling.

Most VPN services these days, like our favorite service ExpressVPN, make it quite easy to change your location in just a few clicks. Once you're locations are properly set, you'll be able to access all the programming that you're looking for, whether it's a new show or sporting event. Right now, you can get an extra 3 months of ExpressVPN for free when you sign up for the service's annual subscription, bringing the cost for 15 months down to under $100. You also get a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if something doesn't go according to plan you'll still be covered.

Between the 24/7 support that's offered, great range of server locations and the consistency in speed and performance, ExpressVPN is easy to recommend. Many VPN services seem similar on the surface, but few, if any, offer the total package of ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is one of our favorite VPN services that's available right now. Not only is it easy to use, but the company provides great customer support, and backs it all with a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

How to stream Liverpool vs. Aston Villa in the US

If you're in the U.S. and want to tune in and watch Liverpool vs. Aston Villa live, Sling TV is your best bet. The event is streaming exclusively on the USA Network in the U.S., and Sling TV is the most affordable place to get it. You can sign up for just a month of access, but you'll want to remember to cancel it before the renewal date, or else you'll be billed for a second one. Sling TV is offering the first month for only $20 for new customers (the usual price is $40), so be sure to check it out below and get started now. You'll also want to sign up for the Blue Package, as that's the one that has USA Network included.

Source: Sling TV Sling TV $20 $40 Save $20 Sling TV is one of the best ways to watch live TV without having to pay for a cable package. You'll want the Blue package to watch USA Network, where most of the Premier League matches will be televised. $20 at Sling TV

How to watch Liverpool vs. Aston Villa in the UK

In the U.K., your best bet is to try and catch the event live by adding Sky Sports to your Sky TV subscription. With Sky TV starting at £29 a month without a contract, that means Sky Sports will bring the total up to £56 a month. You'll also need Sky's hardware, which connects to your TV, like any other streaming box.