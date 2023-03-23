Chromebooks are great for the multimedia experience and not just for browsing the web. The best Chromebooks like the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook are convertibles, letting you flip the screen around and watch movies or YouTube online. A great ChromeOS tablet like the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook might also have an OLED screen that brings the content on the screen to life.

But what happens when you're offline, and you want to watch Netflix without an internet connection? The good news is that depending on the content you're watching, there will be an option to download it for offline use.

How to watch Netflix offline on a Chromebook

Naturally, to watch Netflix offline on a Chromebook, you'll need an active subscription, and an internet connection to initially download the content. Keep in mind that not all content will be available for offline viewing, however. It's mainly up to the production company that made the movie or series you're watching to allow offline access. Most Netflix original series and some older movies will be available offline, but newer series might not be.

Open the Netflix app from the ChromeOS launcher. If you can't find it, search for it. If the app isn't installed, download it from the Google Play Store. Click the menu in the sidebar. You'll see a section called Available for download. Click it. Your library of series and shows that you watched will appear. Find the one that you want to view offline. Click the Download button. Alternatively, you can just visit the page for the series you want to download and look for the download button in the episode list. Go back to the sidebar in the Netflix app, and click My Downloads. From here, you can play the content you just downloaded.

That's pretty much all there is to watching Netflix offline on a Chromebook. You don't need to do much other than click a few buttons. This same method works for the best Windows laptops, and on other devices, too.