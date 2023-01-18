The guiding principle behind all of our reviews at XDA is trust. Every aspect of the process is inspired by the fact that there’s a big responsibility that goes along with helping someone to choose the right product to buy. This core tenet guides everything from the way we test products to never allowing outside factors to have any input on our reviews.

It boils down to not just how we test products, but who tests them. Whether it’s smartphones, laptops, or something else, the reviewer has a vast amount of experience in their field. This person is already familiar with the landscape surrounding the product, and understands how similar devices relate and compare to it.

And then there’s the actual testing. Sure, we run benchmarks; we run lots of benchmarks. But more importantly, we use the product on our own for a period of time. We live in it, because if you buy this product, you’ll be living in it too.

XDA’s reviews are for you. Whether you’re someone that doesn’t go out and buy a new phone until the old one dies, or you’re an enthusiast that reads technical deep dives on every new device, our goal is to have you covered and help you to make the best decision that fits your needs. We’re always listening to feedback on how we can serve you better.

Our promise to our readers

While companies provide us with review hardware most of the time, XDA is never, ever compensated for reviews, and outside companies never have any input on the content.

Sponsored posts are clearly marked, guided by the idea that there should be a 0% chance that a reader could mistake it as native content.

We test every product that we review, and the person testing it is an expert on the subject.

The products we review are based on what we think you’ll want to read about.

We’ll always be honest. If a product is bad, we’re going to say so.

We’ll be straight with you. If we don’t like something, we’re going to say why. That way, you can always decide if those same values apply to your own reasoning.

If you ever feel like XDA isn’t living up to these promises, please reach out to our Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods.

XDA’s awards, explained

The Best

When we say The Best, we mean it. This award is reserved for products that are in the top 5% of their category. It means that the reviewer has fallen in love with the device and is totally comfortable recommending it to just about anyone. The product may have an issue or two, but it’s still ahead of the pack.

Recommended

Like the name suggests, the Recommended badge means we recommend the product. It’s in the top 30% of its class. It’s not the best of the best, but it’s still a quality product. Just like always, we’ll tell you about both the good and the bad.

XDA’s Reviews Team

XDA’s reviews team is filled with experts that have years of experience in reviewing smartphones, PCs, accessories, and more. Our team is passionate about the products that they cover, always looking for the next thing in their particular area.

Our editor-in-chief Rich Woods has been reviewing smartphones, PCs, tablets, and smartwatches for a decade. By now, he’s reviewed over 300 laptops. Chris Wedel is in charge of all things mobile, bringing his years of experience in mobile (and smart home too) to XDA.

Our senior editor Ben Sin has reviewed pretty much every smartphone under the sun, covering mobile for the last eight years including everything from Apple events in Cupertino to Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Adam Conway is our Lead Technical Editor. With a BSc in computer science, he’s the guy you can go to for technical deep dives.

On the computing end of things, meet senior editor João Carrasqueira, and Arif Bacchus. Between the two of them, they have over a decade of experience reviewing laptops and covering the computing industry as a whole.