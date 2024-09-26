Key Takeaways A keyboard's case material significantly impacts its sound & feel - wood keyboards offer unique esthetics & typing experience.

Wooden keyboards like the Akko MU01 have a premium feel, unique texture, and produce a satisfying deep sound.

Wooden keyboards may not be for everyone, but they provide a distinct look and feel compared to plastic or aluminum options.

After using dozens of mechanical keyboards over the last three years, I've realized that the case itself is actually a huge determinant of how a keyboard sounds and feels. Despite multiple factors being at play, such as the switch type, keycaps, plate type, mounting style, and internal foam, the case of a keyboard contributes heavily to the typing experience, beyond the looks, of course.

The vast majority of mechanical keyboards on the market are made of plastic (ABS) and metal, with wooden keyboards ranking a distant third. After trying various models with ABS plastic and aluminum cases, and even a Hall effect keyboard with magnetic switches, I finally got my hands on a wooden keyboard, and naturally compared it with everything else I had tested. This is a brief retelling of that experience.

Wood is undoubtedly a polarizing choice

You either love it or hate it

One of the only reasons I wanted to try a wooden keyboard was how great it looked. Specifically, the Akko MU01 is one of the best examples of the unique design language you can create when working with wood. Of course, a lot of it has to do with the Chinese calligraphy and artwork theme chosen for this model, but the walnut wood case was the whole reason behind picking that theme.

The walnut wood of the MU01 feels equally premium too, but it felt slightly hollow compared to, say, the aluminum-based Epomaker MS68.

I especially loved the way the keyboard felt to the touch — the smooth and polished texture has an understated yet assured charm to it. Fans of natural materials, users who like to keep plants and wooden accessories on their desk, and those after a keyboard that truly stands out, might gravitate toward a quality keyboard with a well-rounded wooden finish. Even the feedback on your fingers when typing on a wooden keyboard is unique — a tad unforgiving, but surely satisfying.

Not everyone, however, will fall in love with wooden keyboards. You might prefer the industrial finish of an aluminum keyboard that feels cool to the touch, or the lightness and portability of a plastic case. Personally, I can no longer "love" plastic keyboards, with my CNC aluminum keyboards leaving them in the dust when it comes to a premium feel. The walnut wood of the MU01 feels equally premium too, but it felt slightly hollow compared to, say, the aluminum-based Epomaker MS68.

Walnut wood is easy to work with, looks and feels premium, and stays hard and scratch-resistant, making it ideal for not just keyboards but also furniture and musical instruments.

Another concern is the difficulty of working with wood — it's not as versatile as plastic and metal, and might result in an inconsistent finish or a delicate, fragile case on some keyboards. The Akko MU01, however, is a great budget mechanical keyboard, being one of the best-looking, well-built, and sophisticated keyboards using walnut wood.

Walnut wood is easy to work with, looks and feels premium, and stays hard and scratch-resistant, making it ideal for not just keyboards but also furniture and musical instruments. This is why you'll also find it on keyboards such as the XVX M68 and M61, and the Yunzii Skyloong GK61 and GK68.

How does it sound?

The wood and the bad