XDR, or Extended Detection and Response, has been gaining popularity for quite a while now as a replacement for traditional anti-virus software, particularly in enterprise and business settings. It's a lot smarter than your typical anti-virus software, and makes use of a few cutting-edge technologies to protect the systems that it's running on. While some XDR software builds on top of an already-existing anti-virus, that is becoming less and less common, with many XDR solutions also offering endpoint protection.

Worth noting as well is that XDR and EDR are commonly conflated but are two distinct security solutions. EDR, which stands for Endpoint Detection and Response, focuses solely on endpoint devices like laptops, PCs, phones, and servers. Its primary role is to detect and respond to threats at the endpoint level, such as malware, ransomware, and other suspicious activities.

XDR, in contrast, extends beyond endpoints and aggregates threat data from multiple security layers, including email gateways, cloud environments, networks, and even identity systems. One of the key advantages of XDR is its ability to detect threats like lateral movement, where attackers move through a network to access more sensitive systems. Detecting lateral movement is especially crucial for preventing attacks like ransomware from spreading across an organization, as it can stop such an attack in its tracks if detected early.

How typical anti-virus software works

Signature detection is the primary method of detection

Typically, most anti-virus software use what's known as "signature detection." Signature detection is where the anti-virus scans applications and other files on your computer and attempts to recognize what the software is based on an existing database that it references back to. This is also why a lot of piracy software will be recognized as malicious, as most piracy software will try to modify the application on your computer in order to crack it. Some of the methods and functions used by those piracy tools may look similar to a virus or malware as a result. Anti-virus software will also use heuristics and behavioral analysis to detect unknown threats.

While threat detection is the most important aspect of an anti-virus solution, there's more that goes into it than that, especially in a business setting. Typically, anti-virus software will require manual intervention from IT teams within businesses, and may require an IT team to take action on a threat manually, though this depends on the configuration used by the business. It's also typically isolated per-device, rather than centralized, and it's typically governed by pre-defined rules and static methods in order to catch malware.

As well, anti-virus is typically only reactive. While it doesn't only rely on signature detection, it's a core component of anti-virus software, and its pattern recognition outside of that is governed by the developer. These are typically not complex pieces of software, and that's why for a business, XDR is something you should look at instead.

How XDR works and differs from traditional anti-virus

Remember CrowdStrike?

XDR is significantly different to anti-virus software in how it works. It will usually do some (or all) of the typical anti-virus things you would expect like signature detection, but it builds a lot on top of it, too. For example, a piece of software on your PC might not appear suspicious to an anti-virus software on your computer, but XDR might detect that the servers it's connecting to are suspicious and then block the program as a result, even if the program itself seems to be perfectly safe. Depending on the XDR software that you use, you may need to maintain a regular anti-virus as well.

XDR's biggest advantage is its broad approach to holistic network defences, rather than being focused on individual endpoints. Much of the response process can be automated, and it can integrate into a wider security ecosystem like SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) tools and firewalls. SIEM tools include platforms like CrowdStrike Falcon. XDR can also proactively identify threats while correlating data from multiple sources.

As time goes on, more and more businesses are changing to XDR solutions. As cyberattacks become more sophisticated, there's a need for more comprehensive protection than just regular anti-virus. A more holistic view of all endpoints, networks, and the cloud is required, and that's what XDR provides. It's significantly more efficient as well and can reduce the time needed to focus on managing security, while still being incredibly powerful.

Do you need XDR?

Probably not, unless you're a business

If your business is still relying solely on traditional antivirus software or EDR solutions, it might be time to consider upgrading to XDR. As cyberattacks become more sophisticated, relying on endpoint-specific tools or reactive methods is no longer enough. XDR provides a holistic, multi-layered approach to security by correlating data from across your network, endpoints, email gateways, and cloud environments.

Especailly if you're a business that deals with sensitive data, has distributed infrastructures, or operates in highly regulated industries, XDR is increasingly becoming the standard. Its ability to automate much of the detection and response process reduces the stress placed on IT teams, making sure that threats are dealt with efficiently and automatically.

However, if you're just a regular consumer, you don't need to worry about the additional protection offered by XDR. Pretty much all attacks that are aimed at regular consumers will be run-of-the-mill things that even Windows Defender can pick up on, and don't need highly specialized software to detect them. The XDRs deployed in businesses are designed at trying to catch zero-day attacks and other sophisticiated attempts at breaching the network. These exploits are worth a lot of money, and they wouldn't be wasted on regular consumers like that.

Rest assured that any basic anti-virus will work for basically anyone, and it's only the businesses that need to worry about XDR for now.