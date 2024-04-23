A small-board computer (SBC) is a compact system that can run the same software as a desktop PC on some Linux flavor or Windows. They're capable devices with powerful processors, upgradable and expandable parts, and healthy modding ecosystems. You can find SBCs powering surveillance systems, media centers, and storage solutions. It's possible to transform an SBC into a network-attached storage (NAS) server where you can store backups, sensitive data, and more. Compared to pre-built NAS enclosures from Synology, Asustor, and other brands, this could save you money.

What is a NAS?

A NAS is a server where data can be safely stored, apps and services run, and access provided to the outside world. Think of it as a smart PC primarily storing and sharing files. A NAS can prove useful if you have a busy household or office where more than one person needs access to file storage at any given time. This is a limitation of external drives and direct-attached storage (DAS) where USB cables are used. A NAS is hooked up to the network and can be simultaneously accessed by multiple user accounts.

In its most basic form, a NAS is a series of drives connected to a small motherboard with a CPU, some RAM, and a few ports. An OS — usually some form of Linux — runs atop the hardware with access granted and permissions configured on a user basis. Unlike the traditional desktop experience where you interact with apps and files directly with the PC, a NAS will have a web admin interface for controlling all aspects of the device. Other hardware on the network can then connect with the NAS using file-sharing protocols like FTP and SMB.

Think of a NAS as a local cloud storage platform where you control the hardware (and save money in the process with no monthly subscription).

How an SBC can be used as a NAS

Small and mighty data storage

A cloud-based service such as Google Drive is great for storing a few files with minimal cost, but a recurring subscription adds up over time. That's where a NAS can save you money, but many pre-built enclosures from reputable NAS brands cost $100 and above. There's no truly "cheap" NAS server. That i until you consider using an old PC for a NAS or an SBC. With a NAS up and running, you can cancel cloud storage subscriptions and maintain similar levels of redundancy with multiple backup copies.

An SBC can be purchased for as little as $40 and comes equipped with everything you'd need to build a NAS, aside from the drives. Connect a single NAS drive and you're still looking at less than $100 for a NAS with 2TB capacity. That's more than enough for home use outside cataloging and streaming media. A drawback of an SBC is the device is usually enclosed, meaning you'll have drives outside the NAS. This can be addressed with an enclosure or chassis, but it's something to bear in mind.

Where an SBC may be better than a NAS enclosure is OS support. Some NAS devices allow the sideloading of operating systems, but the process can prove troublesome. An SBC will happily run whatever supported OS you decide to use.

How to get started with a SBC-powered NAS

To get started with your DIY NAS, we'll need to buy an SBC. The Raspberry Pi 5 is the 5th iteration of one of the most popular options. It's a fantastic compact system with plenty of expandability options and a vast modding scene. The ZimaBlade is slightly more powerful with an Intel processor, transcoding support, upgradable RAM, PCI expansion, and two SATA ports. They're priced around the same, so it boils down to which you prefer the look of. I'd go with the ZimaBlade for a NAS-focused build but either works.

To store data on the NAS, we're going to need some drives. NAS drives such as the Seagate IronWolf 125 SSD range are great for continuous operation, keeping your system online without fail. For an SMB build, I would recommend SATA SSDs or HDDs. You will also need some way of connecting the drive to the SBC. The ZimaBlade has an optional SATA Y splitter that can provide power and data lanes to two drives.

That's about it! Install your favorite NAS OS and you're good to go.