Online gaming is much more than simply connecting to a matchmade game and shooting a few bad guys, or perhaps also choosing to chat and stream while gaming. An online match is mostly affected by ping with network speed playing a much smaller role. But when it comes to streaming your gameplay, that requirement flips. If you want to play online with the option to stream and chat, you'll need to have a router with enough power to handle all of those connections smoothly. Additionally, since regional restrictions play a major role in who is allowed to play, a router with VPN support is more important than ever to some players.

Let's talk about ping

Ping, or latency, is the measure of how long it takes your PC or console to communicate with the game server. You can get an idea of what your baseline ping is by running a speed test with a nearby server, but keep in mind that the game server will likely be much further away. Your router will only add a millisecond or two for the most part, but if you’ve got other devices trying to use your connection, you could see sporadic ping spikes as the router works to give all devices equal treatment.

It should be noted that the vast majority of ping happens outside your home and has nothing to do with your in-home router. However, having the right router can still help against lag spikes when other people or devices in your home are using the internet.

Wireless performance

The first thing that affects gaming is your router’s speed. If your router is fairly modern with support for at least Wi-Fi 6 (or some higher-end Wi-Fi 5 options), you’ve got more than enough speed for online gaming. However, you could still gain some improvements in the time it takes to download a game or apply an update with an even faster connection. Most Wi-Fi 6 gaming routers come with speeds of AX5400 or higher, which is plenty for even the heaviest users.

Twitch recommends 6Mbps for 1080p 60fps streams, which really isn’t that much. When a game only needs a few more Mbps to run smoothly, you don’t need a ton of speed to game and stream, but it will really need to be as consistent as possible.

Wired connections are preferable

One of the best things you can do for your gaming connection is to use a wired connection to your router. While Wi-Fi has continued to improve, and Wi-Fi 7 gets very close to Ethernet performance, there’s still no beating the reliability and consistency of copper. Some high-end routers even support fiber connections with SFP ports. Most people can safely stick with Ethernet, however.

You may have an Ethernet cable already, and if it’s CAT 5E or newer, it’s sufficient for a gigabit connection. You can also pick up one of the best Ethernet cables if you need a new one, since there are some great options which are long enough to run across the room (or house) and even ones that can be run outdoors. Ethernet supports speeds up to 10Gbps on consumer equipment, but 1Gbps is plenty for any game out there.

Since copper doesn’t need to worry (as much) about interference, and wireless congestion doesn’t matter at all in this case, Ethernet will always be the better option for a gamer. That being said, it’s simply not possible for everyone to run an Ethernet cable across the house, so Wi-Fi 6 or newer router can also be a solid option, but make sure you’ve enabled the right software features on your router.

Sharing your connection

AmpliFi Alien allows for QoS settings by individually labeling devices as normal, streaming, or gaming.

If you’ve got no choice but to share your internet connection with other members of the family, you’ve still got some options to keep ping in check. First, enabling a QoS (quality of service) can prioritize your gaming device over other connections to make sure your ping times stay consistent. Games are designed to deal with the variety of ping times which all players have, and humans are adaptable enough to learn to play with some amount of ping, but it needs to stay consistent.

Next, make sure you enable the tech that helps your router avoid interference and work with congestion. One example of this is MU-MIMO. While it’s not always enabled by default for compatibility reasons, it’s a good idea to switch it on if you’ve got multiple devices trying to use your Wi-Fi while you game. MU-MIMO allows the router to connect to multiple devices at once, improving performance for these devices. OFDMA and QAM are used to mitigate the effects of congestion by adjusting the wireless signal. If you live in an apartment building, for example, wireless congestion can have a major impact on your network performance.

Open ports and fix your NAT

Network address translation (NAT) is used to direct traffic from the internet to the device that requested it. There are different kinds of NAT, and closed types can cause some matchmaking and chat services to not work properly. Some gaming routers offer options to bypass NAT on the router. Asus ROG routers, for example, can detect the game you’re playing and apply the appropriate rules, which makes it even easier so that you won’t need to dig through forum posts to find the right settings.

Typically, games will give you a notification if your NAT type is set incorrectly, and you may not actually have to change anything if it's not an issue.

For the most part, these NAT options are limited to gaming routers or high-end routers. Almost all routers will let you configure port forwarding manually, but that can be tedious and confusing, especially if you need to troubleshoot it. Asus offers its OpenNAT software in some of its gaming routers, like the Asus RT-AX88U Pro, so you can simply search for a game and add it to the list.

Parental controls

Parental controls are good for keeping kids out of risky sites but can be a bit too broad in their blocking approach, especially for online games. If your parents have set up parental controls, you may need to convince them to allow games or allow you to visit the sites you'll need to be able to sign in to your account. For the most part, this is simply a negotiation with the person who controls the router password, but blocking sites is an imperfect art, so it’s worth a shot.

What about VPNs?

Ideally, you wouldn’t want to use a VPN for gaming. While VPNs have gotten pretty fast, they add an extra layer of connection between your PC and the server. The impact can be like adding a stop to a train line, where all the subsequent stops are affected, no matter how quick the stop is. That being said, VPNs can be handy for playing games that are only available in certain regions. Since most of us don’t have a major role in our country’s geopolitics, sometimes a VPN is the only way to play, just don’t be too surprised if you get handed a ban.

VPNs can also be helpful for playing in a region with a better game population. For example, someone living in Australia may prefer to play on US West or Japanese servers for better matchmaking, and a VPN can facilitate that. Some routers allow you to add a VPN and assign it to specific devices, so you can connect without downloading a client. It also frees up some resources on your PC.

Pick the right router for gaming

A lot of high-end routers will work great for gaming, even if they’re not specifically gaming routers. Still, the best routers for gaming will have plenty of speed for large game downloads, now that games are typically over 100GB and patches aren’t that much smaller. They’ll also have gaming software features like OpenNAT and a solid QoS. If you use Wi-Fi over Ethernet, OFDMA, 1024-QAM, and MU-MIMO can also improve speeds. If you’re a gamer, it’s a good idea to configure your router with these features in mind, as they’re often disabled by default to maximize compatibility.