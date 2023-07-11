HP 15.6-inch Laptop $640 $750 Save $110 The HP 15.6-inch laptop is a solid everyday computer. It has a big screen, a comfortable keyboard with a number pad, and 13th-generation Intel CPUs under the hood. All for $100 off the usual price of $750. $640 at Amazon

When looking for a 15.6-inch laptop, you'll probably notice that a lot tend to be focused on gaming, featuring graphics cards. Well, if you're not a gamer and are in need of a new 15-inch laptop for just basic productivity, it's time to head to Amazon for Prime Day and check out the HP 15.6-inch Laptop. This great laptop is now on sale for $640 instead of the usual $750 for Amazon Prime Subscribers, and it'll be great for anyone who wants a solid laptop for using Microsoft Office, Google Chrome in 2023.

What's great about the HP 15.6-inch laptop?

There are a lot of reasons we're highlighting the HP 15.6-inch laptop this Prime Day. This laptop sports the latest CPUs from Intel inside. You're getting a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1335U CPU under the hood, which is a hybrid CPU that has performance cores and efficiency cores for enhanced productivity. Other than that, the laptop has 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. More RAM is always better, as this ensures you can open all the Chrome tabs you please without the laptop slowing down. The webcam onboard the laptop is also 1080p, so you can look your clearest when chatting with friends and family.

As for the display, it's an FHD display with slim bezels along the right, left, and top of the screen. This laptop doesn't have the HD display you'll see on a typical laptop of this size. The 1920x1080 resolution gives you more room to multitask. Even the connectivity is great since you're getting two USB-A ports, HDMI, and USB-C, with a headphone jack. This ensures you'll never have to use a dongle. Oh, and we can't forget about the keyboard on this laptop, either. It has a number pad, though it's not backlit, ensuring you can speed through Excel spreadsheets. Just keep in mind, though, that this laptop isn't intended for gaming, and it's made of plastic, so you'll have to keep your expectations in check. It's mainly intended for productivity, and office work or schoolwork.

Why buy the HP 15.6-inch laptop?

Many laptops that you'll see for Sale on Prime Day tend to be close to the $1,000 range, featuring the same 13th-generation Intel CPUs that you'll find in this HP 15.6-inch laptop. It's a real steal to get a laptop with an Intel Core i7 U-series CPU for this price. It's also nice that this laptop features a number pad, and a large trackpad, ensuring you can type and scroll comfortably.