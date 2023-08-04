HP Thunderbolt Dock 230W G2 $150 $350 Save $200 A powerful thunderbolt dock that can expand the capabilities of your HP laptop. $150 at Amazon

Thunderbolt docks can be extremely useful, especially if you're looking to expand your current laptop setup. A Thunderbolt dock not only provides additional ports but can also provide the ability for true expansion, driving connected accessories that would otherwise not be possible with just the laptop alone.

The HP Thunderbolt dock G2 provides up to 230W of power, has plenty of ports, and is compatible with a wide variety of laptops. Right now, for a limited time, the Thunderbolt dock is priced well below its retail price, with the current promotion knocking 57% off, bringing it down to its lowest price ever. So if you've been looking for an easy and convenient way to bring more features to your laptop, this is going to be it.

What's great about the HP Thunderbolt dock G2?

The best part about this dock is going to be the sheer volume of ports that you're getting. The front of the dock has one USB-C port, and the rear features a Thunderbolt port, USB-C, two DisplayPort, VGA, USB-A, Ethernet, and an AC adapter port as well. The side of the dock also offers one USB-A port, an audio jack, and a Kensington lock.

As you can probably tell, you won't be running out of ports any time soon with this dock, but also more importantly, it comes with a 230W adapter. That means you'll be able to power most connected devices without issue, even single and multi-monitor setups. While this is an HP-branded dock, that doesn't mean it's only going to work with HP laptops. So whether you have a Mac, Lenovo, or some other laptop brand that's powered via USB-C, it'll work.

Why buy the HP Thunderbolt dock G2?

There are plenty of other Thunderbolt dock options available, but if you're looking for one that provides as many ports as the HP Thunderbolt dock G2, you're going to be looking at some pretty expensive pricing. In addition to the ports, you're also getting a powerful 230W power adapter, and it comes in under $150. Overall, this is a fantastic deal for someone that wants to expand their laptop setup in the home or office and will be a reliable product for daily use.