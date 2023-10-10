HP 24MH FHD monitor $120 $160 Save $40 The HP 24mh is a nice entry-level monitor that covers all the basics. It's a 24-inch Full HD panel, it has a 75Hz refresh rate, and it even has built-in speakers, which isn't that common for monitors this cheap. Plus, it supports height, tilt, and pivot adjustments, so it really is fantastic value for the money. $120 at Amazon

If you're looking for a basic monitor to get started with, or to add a second screen to your existing setup, the HP 24mh is a great option, especially if you're on a budget. It's a 24-inch, 1080p monitor with an IPS panel, which means it has wide viewing angles and decent color reproduction. It also has a 75Hz refresh rate, which makes for smooth desktop transitions and animations.

If you're in the market for a new budget monitor, there are a ton of options you can choose from. With Amazon's Big Deal Days here as well, the choice has never been more difficult. Wading through lists of monitors can be a chore, and if the monitors we've chosen as some of the best are a bit pricey, you may need to downsize your budget a little bit. That's why the HP 24mh FHD monitor is a great option, and now it's even cheaper than usual.

Connectivity-wise, the HP 24mh has HDMI and DisplayPort ports, as well as a VGA port, which is a rarity on newer monitors. This makes it a good option for connecting to older computers. It also has built-in stereo speakers, so you don't need to worry about buying external speakers right away. The design of the HP 24mh may be a little bit dated, but it still has impressively small bezels on the top and sides. The stand is also better equipped than most, with tilt and height adjustments and the ability to turn the display 90 degrees.

Overall, the HP 24mh is a great value for a basic monitor. It covers all the basics, and at a price of just $120, it's close to the lowest price it's ever been, especially when it hasn't been this cheap in months.