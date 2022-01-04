HP announces new AMD-powered ProBook and EliteBook G9 laptops

Ahead of CES 2022, HP has announced the latest update to the AMD-powered versions of the EliteBook and ProBook business laptops. HP is refreshing a good chunk of its lineup, including the EliteBook 805 and 605 G9 series, the ProBook 405 G9 series, and the Pro x360 G9. That covers all sorts of price points so there’s something for everyone here.

HP EliteBook 835, 845, and 865 G9

Starting at the top end of the spectrum, we have the new EliteBook 805 series, comprising the EliteBook 835 G9, 845 G9, and 865 G9. These are very similar laptops on the inside but they have different sizes (as indicated by the second number in their names), and some things vary. All three laptops come with AMD’s Ryzen 6000-series processors and up to 2TB of storage with a PCIe Gen 4 SSD. The 14- and 16-inch models (845 and 865) can be configured with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and the RAM is user-upgradeable, but the more compact 13-inch model only has up to 16GB of RAM, and it’s soldered onto the board.

All three laptops have upgraded displays now featuring a taller 16:10 aspect ratio, helping with productivity thanks to the added vertical space. Regardless of size, all panels are Full HD+ (1920 x 1200), and they can be configured with an HP Sure View Reflect privacy screen. One of the big upgrades this generation is that all the models come with a 5MP camera with HP Presence technology including features like auto framing. Webcams are being taken a lot more seriously this year in light of the changes that happened in the past two years.

The laptops all have the same ports, including two USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C (USB 4) ports, HDMI 2.0, a combo headphone jack, and an optional Nano SIM slot if you choose to add a 4G LTE connection (there’s no 5G option available). There’s also optional NFC support, and a Smart Card reader, plus things like an IR camera and a fingerprint sensor are also optional.

If you care about portability, the EliteBook 835 G9 is the better choice with a starting weight of 2.8lbs, while the 845 G9 is close by at 3lbs. If you want the larger HP EliteBook 865 G9, it weighs 4.2lbs to start with. The two smaller models come with either a 38Whr or 21Whr battery that lasts up to 14 hours. Meanwhile, the 16-inch version lets you choose between a 51Whr battery or a 76Whr unit, lasting up to 16 hours and a half on the larger model.

All three laptops are planned to launch in April, but pricing information wasn’t shared yet.

HP EliteBook 655 and 645 G9

Moving on to the more mainstream laptops, the HP EliteBook 655 69 and 645 G9 come packing less impressive specs, but they have a similar level of flexibility in their configurations. They come with AMD’s Ryzen 5000 PRO series processor, up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 1.5TB of SSD storage. You can either get a 42.75Whr or 51.3Whr battery powering the experience, and it supports HP Fast Charge.

These laptops stick with the more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio and you can get them in either HD (1366 x 768) or Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution. There’s also an optional touchscreen upgrade. There’s also a standard HD camera with optional facial recognition support. You can also add a fingerprint sensor if you prefer logging in that way.

The laptops come with a USB Type-C (USB4) port with 40Gbps of bandwidth, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0, RJ45 Ethernet, a headphone jack, an optional Smart Card reader and NFC support, and optional LTE support with a nano SIM slot. As for portability, the HP EliteBook 645 G9 starts at 3.03lbs, while the larger EliteBok 655 G9 starts at 3.83lbs. The two laptops will be available later this month starting at $1,149.

HP ProBook 455, ProBook 445, Pro 435 x360

Finally, we have the more budget-oriented laptops in the ProBook 405 series. These are powered by AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 PRO series CPUs, codenamed Barcelo, along with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. For storage, the clamshell models come with up to a 1TB+256GB SSD combo, while the Pro 435 x360 comes with up to a 2TB PCIe 4 SSD.

For the display, you get either a 13.3-inch, 14-inch, or 15.6-inch display depending on the model, and they all come in up to Full HD resolution. The clamshell laptops (ProBook 455 and ProBook 445) come with optional touch, while the convertible model obviously includes a touchscreen in every configuration. The webcam is an HD sensor in every model, although the HP Pro 435 x360 also comes with an optional 5MP world-facing camera for pictures.

For ports, you get USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack. These models don’t come with optional cellular connectivity. As for battery life, the HP Pro 435 x360 has a 42Whr battery, while the two clamshell models come with either a 42.75Whr or a 51Whr battery. Finally, if you care about portability, the HP ProBook 445 G9 is the lightest of the three starting at 3.03lbs, while the ProBook 455 starts at 3.83lbs. The convertible HP Pro x360 G9 starts at 3.19lbs.

The HP ProBook 445 and 455 G9 will be available alter this month starting at $849, while the HP Pro 435 x360 G9 will arrive in April for a yet-undisclosed price.