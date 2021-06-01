HP has some new AMD Ryzen-powered PCs for businesses

At COMPUTEX today, HP announced a couple of new business PCs from its Elite and Pro lineups, including the EliteDesk 805 G8 series and the ProDesk 405 G8 series. They include AMD’s Ryzen PRO 5000 desktop chips.

For the HP EliteDesk 805 G8 series, the company says that users can finely tune the fans. That way you can choose to keep the machine quiet, or you can turn up the fans for maximum performance. HP says that this is its quietest AMD business-class mini-PCs. Security is top-end too with HP Wolf Security for Business, along with Ryzen PRO processors.

There are two HP EliteDesk 805 G8 PCs being announced, a Desktop Mini PC and a Small Form Factor PC. The Mini can be mounted behind a monitor, and in fact, HP makes a product called the Mini-in-One 24 display that’s designed to mount the product. The firm says that this is the smallest and most powerful AMD-powered ultra small form factor business PC.

Obviously, the Small Form Factor model is bigger. It has two bays, two half-height slots, three M.2 slots, and 11 USB ports, so there are lots of expandability options here.

Next up is the ProDesk 405 G8 series, which also comes in Desktop Mini and Small Form Factor solutions, as you probably guessed from the image above. According to HP, the Small Form Factor one is the world’s most configurable AMD-powered business small form factor desktop. In case you haven’t noticed, HP likes to use “world’s most” a lot when describing its products.

Out of the four products being announced today, both the HP EliteDesk 805 G8 and HP ProDesk 405 G8 series are expected to be available in August. HP didn’t provide any pricing though, as that will all be announced as we get closer to the launch.