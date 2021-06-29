HP’s Pavilion Aero is an AMD Ryzen laptop that weighs under a kilogram

Today, HP is announcing the Pavilion Aero 13, and the company says that this is its lightest consumer laptop yet. It weighs in at under a kilogram, something that we’ve only seen on the business end of things from the firm with the Elite Dragonfly.

Perhaps even more interesting is that the HP Pavilion Aero 13 uses AMD Ryzen processors, a rarity in laptops that are this light. A full spec sheet isn’t available just yet, but this product comes with up to a Ryzen 7 5800U, and HP did confirm that you’ll be able to upgrade it to Windows 11 when it’s available.

“Today’s consumers are looking for a device that is both powerful and incredibly lightweight to keep up with

their increasingly mobile lifestyles,” said Josephine Tan, global head, general manager, Consumer PCs at

HP Inc. “The HP Pavilion Aero 13 Laptop PC brings the gorgeous premium look and feel of our Spectre and

ENVY portfolios to the Pavilion line-up so more people can experience HP’s best-in-class design and

performance – in a stunning and incredibly lightweight form factor.”

It’s also HP’s first consumer laptop to use a 13.3-inch 16:10 display with a 2.5K resolution. The taller aspect ratio adds 10% more space to the top of the screen. The new aspect ratio is something that we’ve seen a lot in the space over the last year or so, but the HP Pavilion Aero 13 puts it more in the mainstream.

If you haven’t guessed, it’s made out of a magnesium-aluminum alloy. If the company had used only aluminum in the HP Pavilion Aero, it simply couldn’t be as light as it is. It comes in Pale Rose Gold, Warm Gold, Ceramic White, and Natural Silver. It’s coming next month, starting at $749.

HP is also announcing a couple of monitors today, coming in 24- and 27-inch sizes. They include the M24fwa and M27fwa FHD Monitors, and they promise better cable management, dual speakers, AMD FreeSync, and 99% sRGB. They’re made from 85% recycled materials, 5% recycled plastics, and they come in recyclable packaging. The M24fwa and M27fwa are coming in July, starting at $229.99 and $289.99, respectively.