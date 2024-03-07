Key Takeaways HP's 2024 Amplify Partner Conference highlights AI-centric enhancements in EliteBook, ZBook, and Pro laptops.

HP announces new EliteBook, ProBook, and ZBook models, along with Series 7 Pro monitors and various accessories.

New Elite, Pro, and All-in-One professional desktop PCs are also expected in the first half of 2024.

HP's Amplify Partner Conference for 2024 is underway this week in Las Vegas, and the company is clearly letting AI take center stage in most areas. This includes a massive revamp of HP's business laptops and mobile workstations from the Elite, ZBook, and Pro lineups, as well as new Series 7 Pro monitors and a generous collection of accessories.

We've pulled the top laptops from the EliteBook 1000, EliteBook 800, and ZBook lineups for a closer look at the AI enhancements and refreshed hardware, with a longer list of announced products at the bottom of the article.

Related HP ZBook Firefly 14 G10 review: More mobile than workstation HP's latest workstation tries to deliver power in a sleek and portable package, but its performance isn't exactly impressive.

HP EliteBook 1000 Series G11

Including EliteBook 1040 and Elite x360 1040

Close

HP's refreshed EliteBook 1040 and Elite x360 1040, now in their 11th-generation form, are essentially clamshell and convertible variants of the same laptop. They represent some of the best HP laptop hardware on the market in the business category.

The EliteBook 1040 G11 is powered by Intel's Core Ultra 5 or Core Ultra 7 CPUs, with HP listing U- and H-series options depending on how much performance is needed. These chips feature Intel's Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI acceleration, aiding features like Windows Studio Effects and HP's Smart Sense efficiency automation. The CPU can be paired with 32GB of LPDDR5x-7467MHz RAM and your choice of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD or SED, and it all runs on a 56Wh or 68Wh battery.

Here's a look at the specs, as provided by HP.

HP EliteBook 1040 G11 CPU Intel Core Ultra 5, Core Ultra 7 (U- and H-series) GPU Intel Graphics (U-series), Intel Arc (H-series), integrated RAM 32GB LPDDR5x-7467MHz (soldered), dual-channel Storage Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SED, Up to 512GB M.2 SSD Battery 56Wh, 68Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 14 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio; 1920x1200 (FHD+), touch or non-touch, 800 nits, 100% sRGB, anti-glare; 1920x1200 (FHD+), 400 nits, low power, 100% sRGB; 1920x1200 (FHD+), touch, 400 nits, 100% sRGB, anti-glare; 2880x1800 (2.8K), OLED, 120Hz, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3 Camera 5MP, IR, webcam shutter Speakers Quad speakers Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2, USB-A 3.0, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio, Nano-SIM (optional) Network Intel Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G/LTE (optional) Dimensions 12.36 x 8.66 x 0.41-0.59 inches (313.9mm x 219.9mm x 10.5-14.9mm) Weight From 2.57 pounds (1.18kg)

The laptop has a larger keyboard (now with a Copilot key) and touchpad, but there's still room along the sides for top-firing speakers. The 5MP camera is joined by an IR sensor for Windows Hello, plus you get a full suite of HP's Sure security measures to protect your PC. HP has focused heavily on sustainability here, with 90% recycled magnesium going into the body and an overall 70% mark for recycled materials throughout.

A 14-inch display is available in 1920x1200 (FHD+) or 2880x1800 (2.8K) resolutions, with a variety of touch and non-touch panels with varying levels of brightness and anti-glare (AG) finishes. HP's Sure View privacy screen is available on some FHD models, but the real draw should be the 2.8K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 color.

Close

The HP Elite x360 1040 G11 is a convertible version of the EliteBook with a few small changes. Beyond the 360-degree hinges, it tacks on about a half-pound of weight and adds some extra display options.

All 14-inch screens feature touch functionality to go along with the convertible design. There are six options with an FHD+ resolution — it's a mix of brightness, low-power designation, and Sure View — but again, the main attraction should be the 2.8K OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 color.

Here's a closer look at the Elite x360 1040 G11 specs.

HP Elite x360 1040 G11 CPU Intel Core Ultra 5, Core Ultra 7 (U- and H-series) GPU Intel Graphics (U-series), Intel Arc (H-series), integrated RAM 32GB LPDDR5x-7467MHz, soldered, dual-channel Storage Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SED, up to 512GB M.2 SSD Battery 56Wh, 68Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 14 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, touch; 1920x1200 (FHD+), 800 nits, BrightView or AG, Sure View; 1920x1200 (FHD+), 1000 nits, BrightView or AG, Sure View; 1920x1200 (FHD+), 400 nits, low power, BrightView or AG, low power; 2880x1800 (2.8K), 120Hz, AG, OLED, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3 Camera 5MP, IR, webcam shutter Speakers Quad stereo speakers Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2, USB-A 3.0, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio, Nano-SIM (optional) Network Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G/LTE (optional) Dimensions 12.36 x 8.66 x 0.41-0.58 inches (313.9mm x 219.9mm x 10.5-14.7mm) Weight 3.06 pounds (1.39kg)

The Elite x360 1040 G11 comes with the same Intel Core Ultra CPU options and supporting performance hardware, and it too runs on either a 56Wh or 68Wh battery.

Both the EliteBook 1040 G11 and Elite x360 1040 G11 are expected to launch April 2024. Pricing has yet to be confirmed by HP.

HP EliteBook 800 Series G11

Including EliteBook 830, 840, 860 and Elite x360 830

Close

The Intel-powered EliteBook 830, 840, 860, and Elite x360 830 laptops should prove to be the most popular options for professionals, coming in as mid-range options that don't cost as much as the 1000 Series but offer more features than the 600 Series.

The 13.3-inch EliteBook 830 G11 notebook and Elite x360 830 G11 convertible are the most portable options from the 800 Series laptops. They're configurable with Intel Core Ultra 5 or Core Ultra 7 U-series CPUs with integrated Intel Graphics and NPU, as well as 32GB of LPDDR5-7500MHz RAM and your choice of SSD or SED storage.

Check out how the specs compare between these two 13.3-inch laptops.

HP EliteBook 830 G11 CPU Intel Core Ultra 5, Core Ultra 7 (U-series) GPU Intel Graphics (integrated) RAM 32GB LPDDR5-7500MHz (soldered) Storage Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, up to 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SED, up to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD Battery 56Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 13.3 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, 1920x1200 (FHD+), AG, up to 100% sRGB, up to 1000 nits (Sure View), low power (optional), touch or non-touch Camera 5MP, IR (optional) Speakers Dual stereo speakers Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.0, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio, Smart Card reader (optional), Nano-SIM (optional) Network Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G/4G LTE (optional) Dimensions 11.8 x 8.4 x 0.3-0.63 inches (300.1mm x 215.05mm x 8.08-16.2mm) Weight From 2.84 pounds (1.28kg)

HP Elite x360 830 G11 CPU Intel Core Ultra 5, Core Ultra 7 (U-series) GPU Intel Graphics (integrated) RAM 32GB LPDDR5-7500MHz (soldered) Storage Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, up to 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SED, up to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD Battery 56Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 13.3 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, touch, AG or BrightView, 1920x1200 (FHD+), up to 100% sRGB, up to 1000 nits (Sure View), low power (optional) Camera 5MP, IR (optional) Speakers Dual stereo speakers Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.0, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio, Smart Card reader (optional), Nano-SIM (optional) Network Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G/4G LTE (optional) Dimensions 11.8 x 8.4 x 0.3-0.63 inches (300.1mm x 215mm x 8.08-16.2mm) Weight From 2.91 pounds (1.31kg)

Display resolution is capped at 1920x1200 (FHD+) on all models, with the non-convertible option hitting up to 1,000 nits brightness, 100% sRGB color, and a Sure View privacy layer. If you opt for the convertible Elite x360, you can get display with up to 1,000 nits brightness, Sure View privacy layer, and 100% sRGB. Low-power options are also available for those who need to stretch battery life.