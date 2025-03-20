HP held its Amplify conference this week in Nashville, where it announced something in the range of 60 new laptops. Seriously, I can't even keep track. But while digging through press releases, I realized that the devices themselves are the least important part of the show.

In attending the keynote (travel and accommodations sponsored by HP) and speaking to various HP reps, I realized that they really don't talk too much about the devices themselves. It's more about what they can do, and yes, we're talking a lot about AI.

The new devices are solid, but they're not flagships. Aside from a high-end OmniBook X series that's new, everything from the Omni and Elite lines were mainstream. There was a range of OMEN and ZBook products as well.

And while most of these laptops are interesting in their own right, here are three things that I thought were truly exciting.

3 HP Go

5G connectivity in laptops, but way easier

Among the plethora of laptops released is the EliteBook 6 G1q, which is the Snapdragon variant of a mid-tier business laptop. It's the first product to include HP Go, a new solution for 5G in business laptops.

Mostly, it's designed to make connecting to cellular way easier. eSIMs come preinstalled, and admins can configure your 5G plan with a click.

More interestingly, this kind of makes HP into an MVNO, although technically it's running HP Go off of another MVNO. The company talked a bit about carrier switching, but there wasn't a whole lot of information about which carriers this unnamed MVNO is using.

While the EliteBook 6 G1q is the first product to ship with HP Go, it's eventually going to come to all HP laptops that have 5G support.

2 Poly Camera features

HP just keeps improving its webcam game