HP announces new OMEN laptops and its new Victus by HP brand for gaming

HP is announcing some new gaming laptops today. Along with a pair of new OMEN laptops, it’s announcing a new Victus by HP brand for mainstream gaming. As you’d expect, there’s also a monitor in there. The company says that compared to before the pandemic, one in four people are gaming three to four hours more per week, and one in five people are gaming six to 10 hours more.

At the top-end is the OMEN 17, which packs up to an Intel Core i9-11900H and a 165W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080. It has up to a 1TB PCIe Gen4 x 4 SSD, which is set to make all of your games run faster. And of course, it comes with the other things you’d expect from a Tiger Lake-H laptop, such as a 165Hz QHD display, a Thunderbolt 4 port, HDMI 2.1, and more.

Next up is the OMEN 16, which comes in Intel and AMD flavors. It comes with up to an Intel Core i7-11800H or an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, along with up to an RTX 3070 or AMD RDNA 2 graphics. HP boasted its thermals, with fan blades that are 2.5 times thinner and have twice as many blades as the OMEN 15. It’s also offered with a QHD display up to 165Hz.

Both OMEN laptops are set to arrive in June. The Intel-powered OMEN 16 starts at $1,149.99, the AMD-powered one starts at $1,049.99, and the OMEN 17 starts at $1,369.99.

And then there’s the new Victus by HP brand, with the first PC being the Victus by HP 16. It’s probably pretty safe to just call it the HP Victus 16 when you’re talking about it with your friends. This is meant to be the new mainstream brand, something previously covered by OMEN. It used to be OMEN X for the top-end, OMEN for mainstream, and Pavilion for casual gaming. This seems to be a fourth tier.

The Victus by HP brand also comes with a new ‘V’ logo that’s stamped in the lid. It’s meant to look familiar to OMEN, but different. The Victus by HP 16 comes in Mica Silver, Performance Blue, and Ceramic White.

The 165Hz QHD screen also has narrow bezels, with HP promising a 16-inch screen in a 15-inch footprint. Indeed, this seems like something that’s just a bit more focused on style than just gaming. It’s got an industrial design that feels like it can be used to take to work, and then take home to play games.

The Victus by HP 16 comes in Intel and AMD flavors, and you can get it with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX5500M graphics. It’s coming in June, with the Intel model starting at $849.99 and the AMD model starting at $799.99.

Finally, we’ve got the OMEN 25i Gaming Monitor. It has HP Eye Ease, so you won’t strain your eyes while playing. It has a 165Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility. It’s coming in July for $349.99.